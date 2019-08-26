Every dog has their day and August 26 is International Dog Day. People around the world have taken to social media to share pictures of their adorable pooches.

Celebrating August 26 as International Dog Day was started by The National Dog Day organisation which deals with dog rescue and rehoming. The hashtags #DogDay and #Nationaldogday are being used on twitter by departments, brands, organisations, celebrities and pet-owners to share wonderful pictures of our four-legged friends.

The US Army Reserve has their share of working dogs and handlers. A picture of a working dog with his handler has been shared by their official twitter handle.

Itâ€™s #NationalDogDay!



Today, we honor all of the working dogs that put their lives on the line for our freedom & safety.@USArmy pic.twitter.com/kB3c5rng4H — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) August 26, 2019

Royal Marines Family, a charity that supports families of retired as well as in-service Royal Marines, shared a picture of Duke the Leonberger.

Today is #NationalDogDay. Any excuse to share our favourite picture of Duke! #RMfamily pic.twitter.com/3LzoY5iC0f — Royal Marines Family (@theRMcharity) August 26, 2019

The US Marines shared a short video of Chesty, a British Bulldog.

The US Department of Defence shared a picture of a Marine with his trusted partner.

Just a Marine and his pup ðŸ¶



A @USMC LCpl and his military working dog pause for a job well done after a live-fire exercise aboard the @uss_boxer. #KnowYourMil #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/Uc34HoztWQ — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) August 26, 2019

British Army's military working dog with their handler in their working gear image highlights the fact that dogs are true treasures.

Let's celebrate and recognise the work of our military working dogs today on #NationalDogDay



Well-trained, brave and awesome team players, these four-legged soldiers play a vital role in keeping our people safe and protecting the nation. #BestFriends ðŸ•ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/P954adHk4d — British Army (@BritishArmy) August 26, 2019

The Peppa Pig Cartoon's Twitter handle shared a picture of Danny Dog and his family on a ship.

Woof! Every dog has its day, and today on #NationalDogDay, we're celebrating Danny Dog and his family! ðŸ¶ pic.twitter.com/NLrBlzFHCv — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) August 26, 2019

Jeep made puppies look badass by putting them alongside their brightly coloured vehicles before taking them for a much-loved ride.

They say every dog has its day. Not JeepÂ® Dogs. They get a week!

Happy National Dog WEEK! #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/u2jMlXrew4 — Jeep (@Jeep) August 26, 2019

The Ashmolean museum shared multiple tweets with images of dogs depicted by various artists.

Happy #NationalDogDay! Here is a 2,500 year old dog scratching his ear, from an Athenian red-figure cup by the Euergides Painter ðŸ¶ pic.twitter.com/AhuwehnDsu — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 26, 2019

The British Museum shared an image of 10,000-year-old dog painting which was found painted on a rock in Tassili n'Ajjer in Algeria.

ðŸ¶ðŸ¾ This dog is over 10,000 years old â€“ thatâ€™s 70,000 in dog years!



This photo shows a piece of in-situ rock art from Tassili nâ€™Ajjer in Algeria. Thousands of rock paintings have been found in this region dating back up to 12,000 years https://t.co/VbvoeNIrkS #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/ewurvM4U2C — British Museum (@britishmuseum) August 26, 2019

Penguin books highlighted some famous stories about dogs and asked their followers to name their favourite.

It's #NationalDogDay, so we're spending today with some of our favourite fictional furry friends.



Who is your favourite literary dog? pic.twitter.com/JmIbqeHFnU — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) August 26, 2019

IMDb shared a video of snippets showing famous onscreen dogs over the years.

In celebration of #DogDay, here's a salute to our favorite four-legged scene-stealers in movies and television. Which is your favorite? ðŸ¶ðŸ• pic.twitter.com/m1unOIZzks — IMDb (@IMDb) August 26, 2019

"Practical Magic" author Alice Hoffman shared pictures of her dogs with her fans and asked for them to share pictures of their dogs.

Today is #NationalDogDay ðŸ¶ Share a pic of a #doggo who has your heart ðŸ’› Iâ€™ll go first... pic.twitter.com/VToKKHkIjq — Alice Hoffman (@ahoffmanwriter) August 26, 2019

The instrument playing dog and owner duo, Trench and Maple, shared a snippet of their music.

A compilation of all my favorite videos w/ Maple for #NationalDogDay â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/1SiAzCvLzw — Trench (@AcousticTrench) August 26, 2019

Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman shared a picture of the dog Speck from the show.

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, shared her picture with a gang of adorable puppies.

Professional Golfer Morgan Pressel has shared a picture of her dog. In her Twitter bio, the dog-loving golfer has proclaimed herself to be a dog mom.

Isnâ€™t every day #NationalDogDay?? So grateful for this sweet little nugget! ðŸŒ¸ pic.twitter.com/lbBinoVH0a — Morgan Pressel (@mpressel) August 26, 2019

Animal Planet's montage of bouncy puppies is here to melt hearts on International dog day.

August 26 might be dedicated to dogs but their lives are dedicated to their owners. There are many dogs languishing at rescue centres and shelters around the globe. There are millions of dogs being abused and killed around the world. Remember to be kind and choose to adopt when looking to bring home a best friend for life.