Every dog has their day and August 26 is International Dog Day. People around the world have taken to social media to share pictures of their adorable pooches.
Celebrating August 26 as International Dog Day was started by The National Dog Day organisation which deals with dog rescue and rehoming. The hashtags #DogDay and #Nationaldogday are being used on twitter by departments, brands, organisations, celebrities and pet-owners to share wonderful pictures of our four-legged friends.
The US Army Reserve has their share of working dogs and handlers. A picture of a working dog with his handler has been shared by their official twitter handle.
Royal Marines Family, a charity that supports families of retired as well as in-service Royal Marines, shared a picture of Duke the Leonberger.
The US Marines shared a short video of Chesty, a British Bulldog.
The US Department of Defence shared a picture of a Marine with his trusted partner.
British Army's military working dog with their handler in their working gear image highlights the fact that dogs are true treasures.
The Peppa Pig Cartoon's Twitter handle shared a picture of Danny Dog and his family on a ship.
Jeep made puppies look badass by putting them alongside their brightly coloured vehicles before taking them for a much-loved ride.
The Ashmolean museum shared multiple tweets with images of dogs depicted by various artists.
The British Museum shared an image of 10,000-year-old dog painting which was found painted on a rock in Tassili n'Ajjer in Algeria.
Penguin books highlighted some famous stories about dogs and asked their followers to name their favourite.
IMDb shared a video of snippets showing famous onscreen dogs over the years.
"Practical Magic" author Alice Hoffman shared pictures of her dogs with her fans and asked for them to share pictures of their dogs.
The instrument playing dog and owner duo, Trench and Maple, shared a snippet of their music.
Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman shared a picture of the dog Speck from the show.
Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, shared her picture with a gang of adorable puppies.
Professional Golfer Morgan Pressel has shared a picture of her dog. In her Twitter bio, the dog-loving golfer has proclaimed herself to be a dog mom.
Animal Planet's montage of bouncy puppies is here to melt hearts on International dog day.
August 26 might be dedicated to dogs but their lives are dedicated to their owners. There are many dogs languishing at rescue centres and shelters around the globe. There are millions of dogs being abused and killed around the world. Remember to be kind and choose to adopt when looking to bring home a best friend for life.