Two British nationals who were helping evacuate civilians in Ukraine have been missing since January 6.

The two men, identified as Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, were last seen leaving Kramatorsk for Soledar town, which has seen intense fight recently.

There has been no contact with them since the day they left for Soledar. The two had gone to Ukraine as volunteers to help civilians. Parry had even started a crowdfunding page to raise money needed for the work.

The local authorities have launched investigations to track the two men. Meanwhile, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in a statement has said that they are providing all kinds of assistance to the families of the two British men.

The FCDO has warned people against travelling to Ukraine as the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no sign of ending anytime soon. It says there is a "real risk to life," per a BBC report.

Several British nationals have either gone missing or have been captured in Ukraine over the last year. A former British soldier, who was discharged from service in March last year, died fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

The soldier. identified as Jordan Gatley, 24, died on June 10 after handing in his notice to the British Army and joining an international unit of fighters just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Five other British nationals who had been captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine were allowed to return home in September after Saudi Arabia brokered an exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has been going on for 11 months now. The country has suffered significant losses during this period, but that has not deterred Putin from continuing the assault.

Russia has claimed that 5,937 of its soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the invasion last year. The data was released in September last year, since then it has refused to divulge any more information about the same.