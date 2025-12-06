A leaked video showing Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue saying 'F**k Chris Paul' during a team practice has spread rapidly across social media, prompting renewed scrutiny of their past working relationship.

The clip, which began circulating on TikTok and X, shows Lue using the line while directing players through an action, a moment that has since triggered widespread debate about whether tension lingered from their shared time with the Clippers.

What the Video Shows

The video captures Lue speaking to players and issuing a direct coaching instruction. In the short clip, he says: 'Fck CP, ain't no name knowing n**a, get the ball, and get to your action'.

The footage does not include any time stamp or details about when it was recorded, leaving its exact context unclear.

As of publication, the Clippers have not released a statement addressing the clip or confirming when the exchange took place.

The video has generated strong interest across platforms, leading to a spike in searches for terms such as 'Ty Lue Chris Paul video', 'Ty Lue CP clip' and 'Clippers Chris Paul relationship'.

Fans have questioned whether the remark was said casually during a routine coaching session or reflected a deeper frustration.

Ty Lue and Chris Paul's Clippers History

Ty Lue and Chris Paul worked together during a crucial stretch in the Clippers' Lob City era. Lue served as an assistant coach on Doc Rivers' staff while Paul starred as the team's point guard, leading the franchise through multiple playoff runs.

Their partnership formed part of the core structure that made the Clippers a dominant regular-season team throughout the early to mid-2010s.

Their time together, however, came during a period widely reported to be marked by internal friction.

Several accounts from that era have documented strained relationships within the locker room, including high-pressure exchanges between Paul and teammates as the group attempted to push deeper into the postseason.

Online Reaction and Renewed Questions

The leaked Ty Lue comment has revived public discussion about that period, with fans on social media offering competing interpretations.

Some users argue that the clip supports the long-held perception of intense personalities within the team.

Others suggest it may simply reflect the type of blunt instruction common in competitive practice settings.

The contrast in reactions has fuelled further debate about what the remark truly indicates about Lue's dynamic with Paul.

The resurfaced clip has pushed the duo back into the spotlight, with increasing numbers of online users revisiting their shared tenure and seeking clarification about how the coaching staff and star players interacted during key seasons.

Chris Paul's Leadership Style in Context

Chris Paul's leadership approach has long been described as meticulous and demanding, qualities credited with elevating every team he has joined.

At the same time, past reporting has highlighted moments of intensity between Paul and teammates while in Los Angeles, reflecting the high expectations he held for on-court execution.

The leaked remark from Lue has prompted many fans to re-examine whether those earlier narratives offer additional context for the clip.

What Remains Unclear

It is not yet confirmed when the video was filmed or whether it was connected to any specific game or practice session.

Neither Ty Lue nor Chris Paul has addressed the clip publicly. Until that happens, online discussion remains focused on interpreting the remark within the broader history of the Clippers' Lob City era and the personalities that shaped it.