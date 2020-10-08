Tyra Banks told Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday that she and "Coyote Ugly" co-star Maria Bello are thinking about making a sequel or reboot the 2000 movie.

The "Dancing With the Stars" host revealed during a video interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she was supposed to be on a call with Bello at that moment to talk about the film. She said they have been planning on making a "Coyote Ugly 2" or even adapt the movie into a TV series.

Banks did not say much else about their plans, but she did recall her audition for the film.

"For my audition for 'Coyote Ugly', they asked me what song I wanted to play. I was like, 'Okay, I'll take Prince's 'Kiss'... They push play. I'm in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I'm dancing," the 46-year-old model shared.

Banks remembered how she whipped her head and ended up dancing to the entire song for three minutes. She came out of the audition out of breath and everyone in the room "just started laughing."

"They're like, 'We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going,'" she said.

Banks said she was a little mad at first for what they did but it was all good since she ended up getting cast. Clarkson then asked her if she still has the dance moves after 20 years. The actress is positive that she can still dance as she did in "Coyote Ugly" as long as she dances freestyle.

"As long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance," she said adding, "I'm kind of tempted to ask [Derek Hough] to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it. I'm asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?" she asked the new "Dancing With the Stars" judge.

"Coyote Ugly" made $113 million at the box office in 2000. The story focused on Piper Sanford's character, Violet, who moved to New York to become a singer. She found herself working at a country music bar instead to make money. Banks played Zoe, one of the female bartenders.