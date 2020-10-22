Juventus is all set to host FC Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium on October 22. However, it is still uncertain if Cristiano Ronaldo will be available on the day of one of the most anticipated matches of the month.

The 35-year old Portuguese star tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease last week. Consequently, he was ruled out of selection. When his positive test result came in, Ronaldo was away on international duty. After immediately self-isolating, he flew back to Turin in a special "ambulance plane."

As of now, the Juventus forward is training alone and he will continue to do so until he tests negative and is cleared to rejoin the team. It has also been revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is asymptomatic and is in top health.

According to JuveFC.com, Wednesday was the deadline for the Serie A side to submit the required medical paperwork in order to make Ronaldo available for the much-awaited fixture. As of now, less than seven days are remaining for the game to kick-off, and UEFA's official confirmation is yet to come.

Recently, Ronaldo posted a video of himself on Instagram showing his training schedule. In the video, he could be seen singing and training in good spirits. Fans are delighted to see that he is enjoying good health. Although his Instagram post might prove his perfect health conditions, he is yet to test negative as far as the viral disease is concerned.

Ronaldo might take a few more days to recover. At the moment, it is very tough to predict how fast he will test negative and whether it will happen before his club faces Lionel Messi's Barcelona next week. However, he cannot be ruled out of the fixture just yet.

It is expected that Juventus might have to play against the Catalans without Giorgio Chiellini. He had to be replaced during Juve's Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

With Messi and his likely predecessor Ansu Fati, both in good form, Juventus will badly want Ronaldo to play. But if that doesn't happen, it would be tough for the Italian side to challenge the Catalans.