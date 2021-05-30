It was a magical evening for Chelsea FC, even more so for Kai Havertz, who has finally been vindicated following a difficult 2020/21 season. The German was Chelsea's most expensive signing last year, setting the club back by 80 million euros. However, the club has now made a massive return on the investment, as Havertz scored the lone goal that brought them the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Throughout the season, Havertz contributed only nine goals and nine assists in 44 games. He started only 21 times, which is a dismal number considering the amount needed to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

However, new manager Thomas Tuchel placed a good amount of confidence in the young German, and his form has improved in the past several months. Havertz waited for the perfect opportunity to fire the most important strike in his Chelsea career so far. After playing in 19 Champions League games without scoring , he finally netted the title-winning goal in the first half of last night's final against Machester CIty.

It was a brilliant move. one that showed his patience and composure as he latched on to a pass from Mason Mount and quickly charged towards goal. It was the same quick action that completely dismantled the Real Madrid defence in the semi-finals.

He challenged Manchester City keeper Ederson at full speed and refused to go down to try for a penalty even as Ederson lunged forward in an attempt to stop him. With the keeper on the ground, Havertz kept his composure as he shot into an open goal. There were no VAR reviews needed as Thomas Tuchel raised his arms in delight.

The 21-year-old scored his first-ever Champions League goal in the final, which was made even more special as it was the only goal that was scored by either side.

Pep Guardiola was looking deflated as the second half started, and he never looked confident as his club attempted to find the equaliser. The referee gave an excruciatingly long stoppage period of seven minutes in the second half, but Chelsea held on to deny the Premier League Champions their first UCL title.