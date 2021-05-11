This season's UEFA Champions League final will be contested between two English teams, Manchester City and Chelsea FC. However, there is a major issue on the logistics of the final, considering that it was originally scheduled to be played in Istanbul, turkey on May 29. The match venue may now be moved to Portugal after Turkey was placed on the UK's travel "red list" in connection with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA is now being forced to find a solution since the original venue has been affected by travel restrictions. According to Marca, Portugal is a top choice because the country is in the "green zone" for the UK, meaning travel between the two countries is currently open.

Of course, Portugal is also a good option considering the fact that the country successfully hosted the resumption of the revised UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season. The competition was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak early in 2020, and it was later reformatted and resumed in a safety bubble in Portugal.

Portugal's Estadio do Dragao in the city of Porto is the target destination, with each team being allowed to sell around 4,000 tickets for the evening. This would have been difficult for those who would have wanted to travel to Turkey, considering the quarantine periods that they would have to endure upon their return to the UK.

While Portugal sounds like a good alternative, the English FA thinks there is an even better solution. since both teams in the final are from England, they have offered the Wembley Stadium as an alternative. This will certainly be more convenient for both teams and their fans. However, the UK government will have to approve quarantine exceptions for journalists and sponsors who will need to enter the UK to attend the final. A decision will reportedly come out today.