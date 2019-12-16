The draw for the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 has been announced in a ceremony at Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Thirteen-time title winners Real Madrid will play against English champions Manchester City while defending champions Liverpool are to face Atletico Madrid. City's draw against Real might be the best match of the Round-of-16 in this year's Champions League, with Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane set to meet for the first time as managers.

Guardiola is familiar with Los Blancos as he faced the Madrid side 17 times in his coaching career with FC Barcelona. Out of those 17 meetings, the current City manager won nine games, lost four and drew four times.

Real Madrid won three consecutive European Club Championship titles between 2016 and 2018. However, if they lose to City, they're facing the risk of back-to-back last-16 exits. Last year, Los Blancos lost 3-5 on aggregate against Ajax at the Round-of-16.

Serie A champions Juventus will take on French side Lyon while Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is set to return to the Westfalenstadion for the first time ever since he left in 2017.

On the other hand, Barcelona is scheduled to play against Napoli. The round of 16 fixtures will be played over "home and away" legs in February and March 2020.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich will take on each other. Five-time winners Bayern met Chelsea in the 2011-12 Champions League final. In that match, the Blues won 4-3 on penalties as the match was drawn 1-1 after extra time.

Last season's runners-up, Tottenham Hotspur, will face RB Leipzig. Atalanta is to face Valencia. The date of the Champions League Final is scheduled on 30th May 2020, which is set to happen in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Sum up your reaction with a GIF ðŸ“±#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fkdBCoX7v6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 16, 2019

Jurgen Klopp and his men are currently in Doha, Qatar. They are preparing for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey, due on Wednesday.

The round-of-16 first-leg fixtures will take place on February 18 and 19, and February 25 and 26. The second-leg fixtures will begin on March 10 and 11. The final Round-of-16 encounters will take place on March 17 and 18.