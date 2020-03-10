Luis Garcia believes that Liverpool has the power, quality, and talent to script a comeback against Atletico Madrid when the two clubs collide on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are currently trailing 0-1 against the Spanish side after the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano last month. The English side must not only secure victory in the return leg, they must also win by at least two goals to guarantee the continuation of their title defence.

During his playing days, Garcia featured in both teams. He was part of the Liverpool team that lifted the European Cup in 2005. Two years later, he departed England and joined Atletico Madrid. Garcia played 121 matches for Liverpool and scored 30 times.

The Spaniard will be at Anfield to spectate the decisive second leg. He expects that Jürgen Klopp's men will accomplish the turnaround and remain on course to the night of the final.

Garcia said, "Here in Spain and in Madrid, they know Anfield is a tough stadium and not many teams get out alive, the crowd always helps the home team. Knowing Liverpool and after being there many times in many situations where Liverpool needed to score goals and managed it, they know what Anfield can be. I'm quite positive, to be honest. I think Liverpool have the power, quality, and talent to overcome the situation and go through to the next round."

Liverpool's last UEFA Champions League knockout game at Anfield saw Klopp's men make one of the greatest comebacks in European football's history.

Last year, the Reds had suffered a 0-3 defeat against Barcelona at Camp Nou. However, during the return leg, they scored four goals on their home turf and reached the 2019 UCL final, which they eventually won against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

About three weeks ago, Atletico took an early lead just four minutes into the match in Spain. In reply, Liverpool failed to pierce through the diligently organised opposition defence.

Recently, Liverpool's impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end after the league leaders lost 0-3 to Watford. Klopp's men aren't performing as well as they were during the early and middle phases of the ongoing season.

Only time will tell whether the UCL title defenders can make it to the next round by staging another sensational comeback at Anfield.