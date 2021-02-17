Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as he scored a magnificent hat-trick in last night's UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 champions crushed the Catalan giants 1-4 at the Camp Nou, and now carry a massive advantage going into the return leg.

Lionel Messi drew first blood for the hosts in the 27th minute as he scored a penalty. However, it didn't take long for Mbappe to completely outshine the Argentine, perhaps with a point to prove to PSG management that they do not need to shell out mountains of cash and look elsewhere for top quality.

Mbappe almost singlehandedly dismantled the Barca defence as he weaved past Clement Lenglet to score the equaliser just five minutes after Messi's penalty. The World Cup winning Frenchman then put PSG in the lead in the 65th minute.

Barcelona was unable to find an answer and Moise Kean buried them even deeper by adding PSG's third goal. Barca tried to raise the level of their game and started to look dangerous but the visitors used that to their advantage. Mbappe completed his hat-trick from a counter-attack which hit the head on the final nail on Barcelona's coffin.

PSG will be looking forward to the second leg, which will take place on March 20 in Paris.

Mbappe is due for a contract renewal and speculations have been swirling about PSG's interest in Messi. With Neymar Jr. already in the roster, it appears as though there will only be enough room for either Mbappe or Messi if salary caps are considered. All eyes are on this tie between the two clubs featuring both players, and there is no doubt that PSG management will be using this as part of their decision-making process.