Real Madrid takes on Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night in a UEFA Champions League group match. Both the teams are filled with stars but some records haven't seemed right in recent times. The two European heavyweights rank among three teams in this season's Champions League with the least ground coverage.

Zinedine Zidane's side has covered 420.5 kilometers while PSG could cover only 419.6 kilometers it their opening four matches are considered. Nevertheless, Real is slightly ahead of the third side with low miles, Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions have covered only 420.4 kilometers.

Although their mileage during a match seems low, both Real and PSG have impressive records in terms of ball possession. Both sides dominate across the 90 minutes of any given match. Hence, tonight's encounter will be a war among dominant rivals.

Players in these teams ensure that the ball does the talking. Therefore, they don't require covering long distances. Strategic gameplay and calculated passes are the two main pillars both the teams stand on.

This is an important game for the Madrid side as winning the game will give them a chance to end the group stage as table leaders. PSG will play freely. Even if the worst happens in today's game, they will still qualify as table leaders if they win against Galatasaray at home. Nevertheless, both teams have already technically reserved spots in the knock-outs.

Currently, Real is trailing 5 points behind the Parisians. Interestingly, PSG has been invincible so far in this year's UCL. They won all four games that they played.

Managing Madrid reports that Gareth Bale might return to Real Madrid's starting line-up for tonight's clash. In last Sunday's La Liga encounter against Real Sociedad, Bale came off the bench and showed sheer determination on the field. He was in good form and seemed like he wanted his feet to make a statement.

Real's fans might not cheer for the Welshman at the Bernabeu, but Zidane is likely to tap into his talent and current form, espcially during a big game like that of tonight's. The crucial El Clasico is coming. Real will want to win this game to boost their confidence. Today's clash will test their big match temperament.