UEFA is currently facing a massive dilemma as they are unsure whether to suspend the ongoing Champions League, Europa League as well as the upcoming Euro 2020 amidst coronavirus pandemic fears.

The two biggest European club football competitions are facing turmoil as the deadly virus has already started affecting a significant number of teams involved in the sport.

This summer's European championship is also under scrutiny, with Wembley being vested the responsibility to host the semi-finals as well as the final.

UEFA authorities attempted to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus as they decided to play the Champions League's last-16 fixtures behind closed doors. But the organisation's chiefs are currently reviewing if postponing both the tournaments until further notice would be an even wiser decision to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Manchester City was scheduled to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Pep Guardiola's men have an advantage against Real Madrid as they lead 2-1 after the end of the first leg. But, as of now, the game wouldn't be played as originally planned because Zinedine Zidane's team has been put in quarantine. Real's training ground has been locked down.

Meanwhile, Juventus' entire squad has been sent into quarantine after Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo informed Juve that he would not return to Italy from Madeira, Portugal amidst the outbreak.

Today, three Premier League stars will undergo coronavirus tests after displaying symptoms of the disease.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two English teams left in the Champions League, as both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated this week.

Chelsea is scheduled to face Bayern Munich, with the English side having been thrashed 3-0 at Stamford Bridge during the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

In case UEFA decides to suspend the Europa League as well, Manchester United's hopes of lifting the silverware will have to wait. On Thursday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are scheduled to take on LASK behind closed doors.

It has been suggested that Euro 2020 could be postponed to 2021 to help UEFA complete the Champions League and Europa League this summer.

Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled during the winter, switching the Euros to 2021 could be a more feasible option.