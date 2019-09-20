After failing to register a victory in the EPL last Sunday against Watford, Arsenal was looking forward to starting their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high. The Gunners won their opening Europa League tie against German side Eintracht Frankfurt convincingly, with the score-line reading 3-0.

Joe Willock opened the account for the English side in the 38th minute. Arsenal was stuck with a lone goal for most of the rest of the match. However, an inspiring goal in the 85th minute by Bukayo Saka made the environment more favourable for the visitors. Two minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the third for Arsenal to see his side leave Frankfurt with 3 points.

It was Saka's incredible performance that lifted his team's spirits after too many failed attempts in the opponent's half. Eintracht defenders were too good on the field as they did everything possible to restrict the visitors. Before this match, Eintracht never lost a game at home in Europa League history. Saka's indomitable will and his brilliant gameplay turned things in favour of the visitors. Saka did not only score, he was involved in all three goals.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal's midfield isn't very strong and neither is their defence. Arsenal goalkeeper Damian Emiliano Martinez had to sweat after saving multiple attempts that came his way. Daily Star reports that post-match, Arsenal fans demanded Martinez's inclusion in the team as the first-choice goalkeeper. Only time will tell if it happens.

In the Premier League, Arsenal isn't in the best of form. Before the European break, they could accumulate only 8 points out of the 5 matches they played. They are currently placed at 7th position with just two wins to their name. The Gunners drew twice and lost one match. Fans were growing restless and they were expecting their team to turn around and deliver some magnificent performances.

With their convincing victory in Frankfurt, Arsenal supporters will now have their hopes alive. Arsenal will be back in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Aston Villa at home.