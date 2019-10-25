Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly slammed his team's forwards even after the Red Devils maintained their unbeaten run in this year's Europa League. Although United won 1-0 against Partizan Belgrade, Solskjaer feels that his forwards could have made a much better effort.

There are some sources of anxiety for the Red Devils as most of the players failed to win a successful tackle throughout the match. Anthony Martial's first-half penalty in the 43rd minute gave the Red Devils the lead. After that, in spite of 61% ball possession, Manchester United couldn't score another goal.

In the end, they had to stay content with the 1-0 result. This made their manager unhappy, especially given the fact that the boys in red got multiple opportunities to convert. However, they failed to do something meaningful during the latter half of the match.

While Martial stood strong in helping his side secure 3 points against Partizan, he failed to attempt a single tackle during his 60-minute stay on the pitch. Marcus Rashford came in for Martial but was equally ineffective.

Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata also failed to win any tackles. As per reports, the United manager has asked his forwards to work much harder on their front-line defence. In contrast, he expressed his happiness with his defenders. Solskjaer admitted that his frontline footballers need to level-up their game if they want to dominate against big teams.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said, "Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box. They played well in the second half and made us defend too deep. I'm not happy with the defending at the front. I think that's been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half. That needs sorting out because we don't want to be a team who is just defending in the box."

So far in this year's Europa League campaign, the Red Devils haven't conceded a single goal. They are now on the top of the Group L points table with 7 points from 3 matches. Partizan will again play against United at Old Trafford next month.