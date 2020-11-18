Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in their Group D match at the UEFA Nations League in Sevilla on Tuesday. Interestingly, this is the heaviest competitive defeat that the German football team has ever faced.

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres netted his first career hat-trick to take Spain to the top of their group. Spain became the second team to join France in the four-team Nations League finals.

Tuesday saw a repeat of the Euro 2008 Final. Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata scored the first goal of the night in the 17th minute from a header before Torres volleyed home his first and the side's second, 16 minutes later.

Then, Rodri scored a third for Spain with a header in the 38th minute. Before half-time, the Germans were trailing 0-3. Torres came to the scene once again to score his second in the 55th minute and made it 4-0. In the 71st minute, he curled home the fifth for his side and completed his hat-trick in front of empty stands. Mikel Oyarzabal's 89th-minute tap-in helped Spain register their sixth goal of the night.

Now, as it stands, either Belgium or Denmark from Group A2 and Italy, the Netherlands or Poland from Group A1 will join Spain and France in the finals of the tournament.

Germany manager Joachim Low was given the opportunity to rebuild the team after his side got eliminated from the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. The 13th rank team of the world seems to need additional caring. Low has to do significant work before next year's European Championship kicks off.

According to BBC, Low said he didn't "know what really happened". He said, "Today we saw that we are not as far ahead in our development as we had thought and expected after the last games."

Spain thoroughly dominated the match right from the first whistle. They controlled 70% ball possession and took 23 shots in contrast to Germany's two shots. The hosts took 10 shots on target and Germany failed to take even one.

The 20-year-old Torres stole the show on the night of humiliation of the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners. Torres was fast on the pitch and his intelligent moves were too much to handle for the opposition defenders.

Manchester City might just feel that they have got a bargain after paying Torress only an initial £20m for his services. He seems to be quickly developing into Spain's football future.