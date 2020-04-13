UEFA is considering plans to complete the currently halted seasons of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during a three-week block in August.

European football's governing body is desperately looking for ways to restart these tournaments that are currently suspended for an indefinite term amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, the Scottish Premiership and English Premier League are still hopeful of completing their respective seasons. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Rangers, and Wolves are willing to play their remaining matches.

UEFA is eager to complete their two continental tournaments, but the organisation is facing a few problems along the way. Now that they are planning to meet their August deadline, it must be made sure that all the domestic leagues across Europe be up-and-running before mid-June.

The teams that are taking part in the European competitions must also be willing to continue playing constantly during a three-week stretch, especially when the summer reaches its height.

A quick turnaround time between the current and the upcoming season is also being considered in case public health conditions allow such a prospect.

Meanwhile, Express reports that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has ruled out any possibilities of postponing the tournaments beyond August. He also hinted that matches could be played behind closed doors.

Ceferin said, "We can't play it out in September or October. We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe. It is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on TV, which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes than not playing at all. That's what the people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July or August."

UEFA is facing tremendous pressure to fulfill their commitments towards their television broadcasters. If the season is not continued, the European football organisation would be required to pay back a huge sum to the broadcasters.

Not only football in Europe, but most other sporting events across the globe have also been halted to contain the further spread of the deadly virus. It has already claimed over 115,000 lives globally and infected more than 1.8 million people within months of the outbreak.

The COVID-19 crisis is continuing to wreak havoc across Europe, with countries like Spain and Italy leading the continent in terms of the most number of infections and deaths.