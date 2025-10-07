Britons have been warned to expect significant disruption this week as large-scale pro-Palestinian protests coincide with the start of new Gaza peace talks in Egypt.

Police in London and several other UK cities are preparing for mass gatherings, potential transport delays and temporary closures as tensions rise on the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7 2023 attacks.

The simultaneous scenes of diplomacy and protest highlight how the Gaza war continues to reverberate far beyond the Middle East.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas have begun indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, in a process overseen by US President Donald Trump's administration, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The talks, held under heavy security, aim to secure a temporary ceasefire and arrange the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

According to Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian state intelligence, the first round ended in what it described as a 'positive atmosphere' and will continue today. Egyptian and Qatari mediators are reportedly 'working with both sides to establish a mechanism' for the release of detainees.

Trump told reporters he was 'pretty sure a deal is possible', saying Hamas appeared willing to compromise on key points. His envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are due to join mediators in Egypt later this week.

Protests and closures expected across the UK

In London, police are preparing for tens of thousands of demonstrators expected to gather in Hyde Park, Trafalgar Square and outside Parliament, calling for a Gaza ceasefire and an end to British arms exports to Israel.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has announced eleven days of nationwide actions from 3 to 13 October, including rallies in Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol, Birmingham and Leeds.

According to The Guardian, several universities, including University College London (UCL) and the University of Manchester, have warned students to exercise caution during campus protests to avoid breaching UK anti-terror laws.

Some institutions are considering temporary closures or switching to online teaching to prevent disruption.

The Metropolitan Police said additional officers will be deployed across central London, with possible road closures and public transport diversions.

In previous demonstrations, more than four hundred people were arrested, according to Reuters, after groups defied restrictions on protest locations and symbols following the government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in July.

Business and tourism officials have warned that areas around Whitehall, Oxford Street and Embankment could see temporary shop closures or restricted access during rallies, echoing earlier demonstrations that brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

Tensions high as world marks anniversary

The anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attacks, which killed more than 1,200 Israelis and saw over 200 hostages taken, has intensified emotions worldwide.

In Tel Aviv, families of victims held a vigil criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for failing to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

At the same time, pro-Palestinian marches have been organised in Rome, Barcelona, New York and Sydney, demanding an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Some European cities, including Bologna, have banned demonstrations, citing fears of unrest.

Gaza realities remain dire

In Gaza, Israeli air strikes continued on Monday, killing at least seven Palestinians, according to AFP. Gaza's health ministry reports more than 67,000 deaths since the war began, with the United Nations warning of famine and mass displacement.

'The war has destroyed everything I built throughout my life,' said Mohammed Abu Sultan, 49, who is now sheltering in Nuseirat camp. 'We have been running from death for two years.'

A Hamas source told AFP the Sharm el-Sheikh talks 'may last several days' but will be 'difficult and complex' given Israel's ongoing military operations.

Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that if negotiations fail, forces would 'return to fighting'.

Trump's plan includes a gradual Israeli troop withdrawal, a multi-phase hostage exchange and a technocratic administration for Gaza overseen by Washington.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it is ready to assist with prisoner transfers and humanitarian deliveries once a truce is reached.

As the Middle East searches for a fragile step toward peace, Britain is bracing for large demonstrations, travel disruption and heightened security.

The anniversary has again placed the UK at the centre of the world's response to Gaza, where public anger and political pressure continue to shape both the streets and the diplomatic stage.