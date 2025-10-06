US President Donald Trump has long made no secret of his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, and now several world leaders are actively supporting his ambition.

The latest push follows Trump's highly ambitious 20-point peace plan for Gaza, a proposal that has been hailed as a potential breakthrough in the devastating conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among a handful of world leaders who have nominated the US president to the award committee in Norway.

The nomination gained significant international weight when former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly stated that Trump deserves the prestigious award if his Gaza peace plan succeeds. Morrison praised the proposal as an 'absolute gamechanger.'

The Gaza Plan: 'No More Worthy Recipient'

Scott Morrison's endorsement was unequivocal, directly linking the success of the peace plan to Trump's suitability for the Nobel prize.

Morrison described the plan as 'tremendous.' He added: 'if President Trump pulls this one off, I can think of no more worthy recipient' for a Nobel peace prize.

Morrison praised the US president for his singular stance on the issue, noting that Trump had 'gone completely against the tide of where the world was at the UN.'

He added that Trump 'has stood almost completely on his own, and he has stood fast for this plan.' Morrison expressed satisfaction that the rest of the world is now 'coming in behind this plan now.'

Even the current Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, expressed support for the plan last week, urging 'all parties to engage seriously with the plan and to work to bring its vision into reality without delay, together with our partners.'

The Hostage Deal And The 'Board Of Peace'

US officials landed in Egypt on Sunday ahead of discussions between Israel and Hamas to finalise details of the proposal. The plan centres on a hostage release, prisoner swap, and a lasting ceasefire deal.

Key details of the proposal include:

Hamas members will be granted amnesty and lay down their weapons after the hostage release and prisoner swap.

A temporary transitional body will take over government, overseen and supervised by a Trump-headed 'Board of Peace.'

Crucially, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, which has governed Gaza since 2007, has reportedly agreed to many of the plan's details. This includes the release of all Israeli hostages it has held since October 2023 in return for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Hamas has said it was prepared to turn over 'the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.'

The deal also promises an increase of aid to Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine, and the reconstruction of the mostly demolished strip.

Controversy Amid Bombardment

Despite the diplomatic progress and Trump's calls for a halt to hostilities, Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza amid a renewed military offensive. This ongoing military action comes despite pleas from the former president to stop.

Ultimately, the Nobel Prize will hinge on the full success of the plan. Scott Morrison believes that while 'plenty of people who've got Nobel prizes' may have been awarded the honour, Trump would be the most deserving recipient if he achieves peace. The world now waits to see if the delicate negotiations in Egypt can deliver the lasting peace required to fulfill the White House dream.

