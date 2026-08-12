President Vladimir Putin threatened on 12 August to seize European vessels if European states confiscate Russian ships, according to Russian state media. The warning came as Royal Navy monitoring of Russian activity rose, with Putin saying Moscow could retaliate wherever it considered necessary.

Royal Navy activations increased 25% from January to July compared with the same period in 2026. The figures reflect growing tensions over Russia's shadow fleet and European efforts to disrupt its operations.

Royal Navy Monitoring Rises 25% in 2026

Royal Navy warships and helicopters spent 21 days monitoring Russian activity during July, with operations covering UK waters and the North Atlantic. HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne joined the July missions, while the Royal Navy also deployed HMS Mersey and HMS Severn, with Wildcat and Merlin helicopters providing support.

The operations monitored Russian warships and submarines, while Royal Navy crews also tracked vessels linked to Moscow's shadow fleet. HMS Tyne monitored the Russian frigate Neustrashimy on 20 July, with the frigate conducting gunnery firing outside UK and French territorial waters.

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The patrol ship moved within five nautical miles of Neustrashimy, with its crew continuing to gather intelligence during the firing. The Royal Navy activated HMS Severn twice during July, later tracking Neustrashimy through the Dover Strait as the frigate escorted the tanker Vulkan.

HMS Somerset returned on 7 August after a four-month North Atlantic deployment. The warship travelled more than 26,500 nautical miles while monitoring surface and submarine activity.

Putin Threatens Retaliation Over European Vessel Seizures

Putin's warning followed tougher European action against Russia-linked vessels, with the Russian leader calling proposed seizures violations of international maritime law, according to Russian state media. He also warned that Russia could target European shipping in response, while Admiral Viktor Liina, quoted by Russian state media, said Russian forces were ready to inspect and detain vessels linked to hostile states.

Liina referred to Britain and France when discussing Western shipping, adding that some vessels use third-country flags. The Pacific Fleet had also analysed commercial shipping across the Asia-Pacific region, Liina said, with its review covering shipping routes and cargoes, as well as vessel ownership.

Russia has criticised European inspections of ships suspected of sanctions evasion, while European governments say they target the shadow fleet transporting Russian oil. The dispute has intensified as both sides escalate their maritime enforcement activities.

UK Shadow Fleet Boarding Raises Stakes

Britain has already moved beyond monitoring Russian-linked vessels, with Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency officers boarding the sanctioned tanker Smyrtos on 14 June. The boarding took place in international waters and was Britain's first operation of its kind against a Russian shadow fleet vessel.

Royal Navy ships and military aircraft supported the six-hour mission, with the government saying it would hold Smyrtos off England's south coast during the investigation. The operation followed new powers announced on 25 March, which allow British forces to interdict UK-sanctioned shadow fleet vessels in UK waters.

Officials said proposed operations would be assessed before ministers approved action, with law enforcement, military and energy experts assessing each operation. The UK government said in June that it had sanctioned more than 500 vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet, estimating that the wider fleet contains more than 700 ships.

The government says those vessels carry about 75% of Russia's sanctioned oil, with British officials saying the network helps generate revenue for Moscow's war in Ukraine. The UK also cites safety risks from the shadow fleet, noting that many vessels are older tankers with opaque ownership structures.

Putin's latest warning comes as British monitoring and enforcement increase, with Moscow saying further Russian ship seizures could trigger retaliation against European shipping.