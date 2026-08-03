Russian officials say they shot down a total of 635 drones in a single night as Ukraine launched one of its deepest strikes of the war, hitting the Engels strategic airbase and a major oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region and leaving eight people dead.

Ukraine launched a sweeping wave of overnight drone strikes deep into Russian territory, with President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming on Sunday that military and energy facilities hundreds of miles from the border were among the targets.

Zelensky Hails 'Long-Range Sanctions' on Russian War Machine

Russian officials reported that eight people were killed and 635 drones were intercepted during the cross-border assault.

President Zelensky confirmed the targeted hits on Sunday. He described the bombardment of the military and energy sites, located some 373 miles from the Ukrainian border, as 'long-range sanctions' designed to hit the financial engines of Moscow's war effort.

The news came after both nations intensified their bombardment of energy facilities and commercial warehouses in recent weeks. With the vast front line remaining largely static and international mediation attempts failing to yield any breakthrough, the conflict has shifted further towards a war of attrition focused on economic logistics.

We continue applying our long-range sanctions against Russian facilities that serve the war effort and finance the aggression.



Last night, in Russia's Saratov, more than 600 kilometers from the front line, two strategic facilities were hit: the Saratov Oil Refinery and the… pic.twitter.com/GjvWrWX0lc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 2, 2026

Engels Airbase Blaze as Deep Strikes Reach Further Inland

The Ukrainian military stated in a release that the attack triggered a severe blaze at the Engels airfield, a hub for Russian strategic aviation. Tu-95MC and Tu-160 bombers regularly launch from this airfield to strike Ukrainian cities.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed that a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure across Saratov and Engels, later reporting two fatalities.

The death toll extended beyond Saratov. Three people were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the Udmurtia region, while another three died in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

This week, 16 of our regions were under attack. During that time alone, the Russians launched around 1,900 drones, nearly 1,600 aerial bombs, and 144 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. Today, Sumy was struck by aerial bombs. In Brovary, one person was killed… pic.twitter.com/0rbHCQkjyR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 2, 2026

Economic Warfare Intensifies as Russia Reports 635 Drones Downed

An oil depot was also struck in the Kaluga region, along with a drone launch site in Bryansk. Despite Russian authorities saying their forces had shot down 635 drones, the scale of the barrage enabled some to reach key infrastructure.

The economic dimension of the conflict is widening. In the Samara region, governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev described an overnight strike on a warehouse belonging to Wildberries as 'yet another terrorist act' by Ukraine, though he reported no casualties.

Kyiv has defended its strikes on Wildberries hubs, describing the retailer as a legitimate military target. Ukrainian officials allege the company, which employs some 48,000 workers and is often likened to Amazon, supplies occupying forces with drone components and navigation equipment.

Ukraine's long-range drone campaign appears to have struck another Wildberries distribution center, this time in Novosyomyeikino, continuing a sustained effort to target Russia's largest e-commerce and logistics network. According to Russian officials, the strike ignited a fire… pic.twitter.com/5C2EdDS3UA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 2, 2026

Moscow Targets Ukrainian Commerce in Response

Moscow has pursued a similar approach by attacking the commercial networks of its opponent. Russian forces struck two Ukrainian ports and two vessels in the Black Sea overnight. On land, they have focused on warehouses belonging to Ukraine's Nova Poshta postal company.

Rozetka executives confirmed that their largest warehouse was hit overnight by Russian drones, with no injuries reported.

Further east, Ukrainian authorities announced on Sunday that one person was killed when a Russian strike destroyed a postal terminal near Kharkiv.