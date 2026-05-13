The UK government is pressing ahead with what promises to be one of the most dramatic reorganisations of the tax structure on gambling in years, with changes scheduled for introduction in 2026. The new regime will affect remote gaming duty and retail betting tax and will have far-reaching implications for the leisure industry generally.

What the reforms actually change

Britain's gambling sector faces significant structural changes from 2026, as revised taxation frameworks reshape how operators price their services and how players experience entertainment across platforms; for anyone who regularly visits a regulated UK casino online, the upcoming reforms may affect promotional structures, odds margins, and the broader range of games on offer. Measures announced in the Autumn Budget 2024 include changes to the rates of duty for licenses to undertake land remote gambling and B2C remote betting, gaming or lottery operation, with HM Treasury intending for the tax rates imposed on online platforms to more closely reflect those faced by retail operators. Remote Gaming Duty is currently set at 21% of profits. The measures are part of a move to update the tax regime on UK wagering.

The proposed reforms outlined in the Gambling White Paper are now beginning to bear fruit, as fiscal changes are proposed to address the 'gaps' in the existing framework between traditional physical betting shops and the rapidly growing online sector. Some two years on from the initial reforms outlined in the 2023 White Paper, the legislative and regulatory machinery has taken some 3 years to convert those proposals into law, with the key changes now expected by 2026.

How operators are responding

Licensed gambling operators are assessing their margins on the proposed tax rates. The Betting and Gaming Council has held talks with Treasury officials over the proposed rates of duty, warning that sudden increases could have the effect of driving operators out of the market, and reducing consumer choice.

The UK gambling market generated around £15 billion of gross gambling yield in 2023, according to figures released by The Gambling Commission. For a relatively small increase in duty, there will be consequent shifts in revenue which operators may choose to pass on to customers by increasing the odds on offer, or by changing the terms and conditions of promotional activity.

What players should watch

For the occasional movie-goer, the effect of the new betting duty regime is likely to be felt quickly. For the regular bettor and/or casino visitor, the effects are likely to be felt more gradually as sports odds margins are trimmed and those operators who offered bonuses may choose to cut back on these costs in order to pay the higher duty rates.

Players using recommended sites are safeguarded as the Gambling Commission can compel operators to cease trading if they unilaterally decide to withdraw their licensed services. As part of the transparency obligations upon operators, any material changes to their terms and conditions must be communicated to players adequately before those changes take effect.

A sector recalibrating for 2026

The changes due in 2026 are designed to future proof tax on gaming in the UK, and aim to bring a fiscal framework, which may have struggled to adapt to rapid digital growth, into line with 21st century business models. The challenge for policymakers is one of striking a balance between preserving the health of operators, and extracting optimum revenue for the Treasury, a balance that remains to be decided, with both sides of the industry eager to get a clearer read on the final tax rates that will be applicable.