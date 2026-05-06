As online gaming has skyrocketed in popularity, the demand for gaming on the go has grown alongside it, with users now expect to be able to wager on casino games and sports events wherever they are.

As such, it's no surprise that mobile gaming is dominating Africa, with South Africa being one of the key gaming markets in the region.

In this article, I'll be covering why mobile gaming dominates Africa, what's driving its explosive growth, and how South Africa is setting the pace for the rest of the continent.

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The Rise of Mobile Gaming in Africa

Driven by the march of technology and more freely available consumer spending, Africa's iGaming market has expanded rapidly in recent years. Altogether, the market generated over $2.29 billion in 2025. Of this, mobile gaming accounted for 60% to 75% of the revenue, which is no surprise as around 87% of African gamers play on mobile.

What's more, the mobile gaming market has serious momentum behind it, as it is projected to grow to over $6 billion by 2034.

Why Mobile is Winning

There isn't just one factor that can be attributed to the growth of mobile gaming in Africa. Several core factors explain why this mode of gambling dominates the continent.

Smartphone Accessibility

Although mobile phones used to be a luxury for many, they have now become a necessity. The price of mobile phones has dropped considerably, especially for Android devices, making mobile gaming much more accessible.

Young Population

Young people are typically much more adaptable to new technology, and Africa has one of the youngest average populations in the world.

Mobile-first Internet Usage

Although mobile phones are becoming accessible, other forms of hardware are typically more expensive in South Africa. As such, most users in the region use their phones to access the internet.

As a result of these key factors, mobile gaming has become the default means of accessing betting and casino platforms across the continent.

South Africa: The Continent's Gaming Powerhouse

Needless to say, South Africa isn't the only African country contributing to Africa's gaming boom, although it is definitely leading the charge.

This is evidenced by the fact that South Africa's gaming market grew to $1.08 billion in 2024, and this is expected to more than double in size to $2.2 billion by 2033.

Why South Africa is Leading the Charge

South Africa's position is no accident. The country benefits from an advanced telecommunications infrastructure and higher disposable income, making online gaming much more possible. Couple this with a strong regulatory framework, and it's easy to see why mobile gaming has exploded in the region.

Strong Mobile Infrastructure

South Africa has one of the most advanced telecom networks in Africa, with widespread 4G and growing 5G adoption. This enables faster download speeds, better multiplayer experiences, and live betting across both casino and sports to be delivered to customers in real time.

Payment Ecosystem

One of Africa's biggest challenges is monetisation, as many users lack access to credit cards.

However, this isn't as pressing an issue in South Africa, as many online casinos and betting companies have integrated trusted payment systems to make the banking experience much easier across both deposits and withdrawals.

High Engagement Levels

The increased amount of consumer spending available to South Africans leads to longer playing sessions. Furthermore, while standard casino games are incredibly popular, players also frequently opt into competitions with the aim of landing a massive jackpot.

Few actually do, of course, but the appeal is obvious.

Strong Regulation

Crucially, South Africa's betting market isn't some lawless Wild West. It's very well-regulated, and companies that operate in the region must ensure that the outcomes of all games are completely random.

What's more, they are regularly subjected to audits to ensure complete fairness, so players can rest assured that they have a fair chance at winning, regardless of what they choose to enjoy.

Challenges Holding the Market Back

Although the market has enjoyed rapid growth, South Africa still has to reckon with the various barriers that are inhibiting growth if it is to realise its potential.

High Data Costs

Although the capacity is there for gaming on the go, the accessibility of mobile data is another matter entirely.

Many African countries still have to contend with high data prices, and South Africa is no exception. Without access to cheap data, actual playing time on the go will remain limited.

Device Limitations

While smartphones are growing in usage, many devices that are available in South Africa can struggle with high-performance games, making many users with older models feel as if online gaming isn't worth the hassle.

Infrastructure Gaps

Like many countries in Africa, rural parts of South Africa still don't have access to a reliable internet connection.

The infrastructure is being built to counteract this problem, but, at the time of writing, it is still some way off completion.

Final Thoughts

Mobile gaming isn't just dominating Africa. It's redefining how the continent interacts with digital entertainment.

Already, mobile gaming accounts for the majority of revenue across the iGaming market, and with the ubiquitous availability of smartphones and a young population that is able to adapt to new technologies, the stage is set for mobile gaming to grow even further in value.

This shift toward mobile-first gambling is also why platforms like Betway have become so popular in South Africa, as their mobile apps allow users to register, deposit, place bets, and withdraw winnings entirely from their smartphones. You can click here to visit the site.

Of the many countries in Africa, South Africa is leading the charge, with a strong player base, an established market, and growing infrastructure to support players' ever-growing expectations.

Granted, there are still challenges that need to be overcome if the South African mobile gaming market, and the wider African market in general, are to realise their potential, but South Africa is working particularly hard to close the gap between itself and established international markets.

If current trends hold, which I fully expect them to, mobile gaming will remain the driving force behind that transformation.