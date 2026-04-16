For millions of households across England, council tax has long been a quiet source of financial anxiety. A single missed payment can quickly trigger reminder letters, court action, and even bailiff visits within a matter of weeks. Now, after years of criticism from campaigners and consumer groups, the government has announced the most significant changes to council tax debt collection in more than three decades.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has welcomed the reforms, describing them as an important step toward fixing what he previously called a grotesque system. The changes aim to reduce pressure on struggling households and make the process of falling behind on council tax less punitive.

Why the Current System Has Been Widely Criticised

For years, the council tax recovery system in England has drawn criticism for the speed at which enforcement action can begin. Under the existing rules, if someone misses a monthly payment, councils can issue a reminder notice within two weeks. If the payment is not made shortly after, the entire annual bill can be demanded within roughly three weeks. For the average Band D property, that demand can be close to £2,400.

Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, has repeatedly argued that the system places intense pressure on households already facing financial difficulties. He said council tax collection can be so aggressive that it would make banks blush. In many cases, those who cannot afford one month's payment suddenly face the challenge of finding enough money to cover a full year.

If the amount is not paid quickly, councils can escalate the case to court, add administrative charges and eventually send bailiffs. Campaign groups have warned that such rapid escalation often pushes households deeper into financial hardship.

'How people who can't find a month's money are expected to find a year's, I don't know. Yet if they can't pay, within just three more weeks, they are often taken to court, have 'admin costs' added, and soon see bailiffs sent in. No commercial firm would be allowed to do anything close - constituents are treated worse than customers,' Lewis said.

What the New Council Tax Reforms Will Change

The reforms, expected to take effect from April 2027, aim to slow down the current process and introduce more realistic repayment arrangements. One of the most significant changes concerns how quickly councils can demand the full annual bill.

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Instead of the current three-week timeline, councils will now have to wait 63 days, roughly two months, before requesting the full amount. During that period, local authorities will also be required to work with residents to create a sustainable repayment plan.

Another important change involves how council tax bills are spread across the year. Currently, most households pay their council tax over ten months. Under the new system, payments will be automatically spread over twelve months, reducing the size of each monthly instalment. For families already struggling with rising living costs, even a small reduction in monthly payments could make a noticeable difference.

Limits on Debt Collection Fees

The reforms also place a limit on administrative charges added during the debt recovery process. At present, these fees vary widely between councils and can exceed £150 in some areas. Under the new rules, the charge will be capped at £100.

Campaigners had argued for a lower cap, but the change still represents an attempt to prevent fees from escalating for households already in arrears. Lewis said the reforms mark a significant first step after more than 18 months of campaigning. He added that the current system can cause serious damage to people's finances and wellbeing, often leaving councils themselves to deal with the longer-term consequences.

Support for Vulnerable Households

Another reform focuses on improving access to a council tax discount available to people with certain cognitive or mental health conditions. The current scheme, known as Severe Mental Impairment, can reduce a household's council tax bill by at least 25 per cent and in some cases remove it entirely.

However, campaigners say the name itself discourages some people from applying. The government plans to rename the scheme and introduce a standardised application form across England to make the discount easier to claim.

Lewis' charity, the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, began campaigning on the issue in 2024 after warning that around two million people with mental health problems had fallen into what it described as a council tax trap.

Why the Changes Matter Now

The reforms come at a time when council tax bills are rising across the UK. In England, most councils increased council tax by just under five per cent in April 2026. Some areas in Scotland raised taxes by up to ten per cent, while Welsh households saw average increases of about 4.9 per cent.

Debt charities say council tax is now one of the most common forms of household debt. According to StepChange Debt Charity, council tax arrears are the second most common debt among people seeking help.

The charity reports that the average arrears among its clients have climbed to more than £2,500. Meanwhile, more than one in three adults say they are worried about their ability to pay council tax in the coming months.

Reform Still Leaves Some Concerns

Despite welcoming the reforms, campaigners say the system still needs further changes. The possibility of imprisonment for non-payment remains in England, although it is rarely used and typically applies only in cases of deliberate refusal to pay. Critics argue that the threat itself can create unnecessary fear for households already under financial pressure.

Even so, many campaigners believe the latest reforms represent a significant shift after decades of limited change. For households struggling with rising bills and economic uncertainty, the move toward a slower and more flexible system may offer something that has long been missing from council tax enforcement.