The UK iGaming market has not only stabilised after years of regulatory uncertainty but is now thriving, with more operators entering the space than ever before. According to Bojoko CEO Joonas Karhu, the industry has seen a dramatic resurgence, with a surge in new UKGC-licensed casinos.

In 2022, Bojoko listed just eight new brands, but by 2024, that number had skyrocketed to 70. Karhu describes this shift as a clear sign that the UK market is not just recovering—it's expanding, with operators feeling more confident about launching new platforms and offering a greater variety of player promotions.

Bojoko had already signalled a recovery in early 2023, telling us that operators were becoming more willing to enter the UK space again. Now, Karhu says, it's clear that the market is not just recovering—it's thriving.

'What we're seeing is not just stability but expansion. The UK market has become more active than before the uncertainty that came with prolonged regulatory discussions. Operators now have a clearer framework to work within, and they're launching new brands at a pace we haven't seen in years.'

A significant area of change has been player promotions. While bonus offerings had stagnated for several years, Karhu notes that there is a movement towards greater variety in promotional structures.

'Generally, bonuses have stayed the same regarding maximum offers, but some casinos have made a real effort to bring back better deals for players. For a while, UK promotions were quite dull and repetitive. Now, we're seeing steps back towards the old days—not sheer size, but diversity. No-deposit free spins, cashback options, and large bonus percentages are making a comeback, giving players more meaningful choices.'

This increased variety in promotions reflects a broader shift and is particularly visible in Bojoko's list of casino welcome bonus offers in the UK market. Players now have more options, and where to play matters again, Karhu argues.

'The days of every site offering the same 100% bonus are fading. Now, different brands are trying different approaches, which benefits players and the industry.'

Karhu expects increased operator activity to continue, further cementing the UK iGaming market's position as one of the most dynamic and competitive in Europe. In his estimation, all signs suggest that the UK market has entered a new era of confidence and growth.