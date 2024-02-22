A travel warning has been issued to British travellers who are planning to visit France in the coming days.

Until the European Union's (EU's) delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) comes into place, British nationals do not need a visa to enter the EU. However, there is still important paperwork to be done in order to enter France, one of the most visited countries among UK travellers.

With the UK having exited from the EU, following Brexit, UK nationals now have to show proof of accommodation when they visit France on holiday as tourists for 90 days or fewer. The exact papers required differ from region to region. The list of needed documents for short stays can be found on the French government website.

France's new rule for British travellers

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned that "you may be asked to provide an 'attestation d'accueil' (welcome invitation) from your host". This is in case a person decides to stay with their friends or family in France.

"The French resident hosting you must get the 'attestation d'accueil' from their local mayor's office, and send the original 'attestation' before you enter France," added FCDO in its advisory.

The host will have to shell out around £25.70 (€30) to acquire the document for their visitors. There is still no information if a person will be fined if they fail to the said letter.

Travellers heading to France must also be aware that they have to show proof that they have at least €32.50 (£27.80) a day for the duration of their stay. If British travellers own a property in France, the French authorities will ask them to show proof of ownership or tenancy of a property such as a tax or utility bill.

A traveller can go through a guide on how to apply and attain the attestation d'accueil on Service Public France's official website.

Meanwhile, the FCDO has continued to warn people about a possible terrorist attack in France. "Terrorism attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreign nationals such as: shopping centres, entertainment establishments, cultural events, public transport and places of worship," wrote FCDO on its website.

The UK Foreign Office also mentioned that there have been several recent high-profile terrorist attacks in France. In 2023, one person was killed in a knife and hammer attack in central Paris and the same year, a teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in Arras.

UK people could face £8,000 fine in Spain

Earlier it was reported that British travellers, who do not hold an EU passport, must also show proof of accommodation when they visit Spain.

It is easier if a person makes their room reservation in a hotel or hostel as most are happy to provide such proof. However, it may get tricky if they stay at a relative or friend's house.

Travellers from outside of the EU, including from the UK, US, and most Latin American countries, who do not need a visa to enter Spain, need a letter of invitation. A traveller won't be asked for the letter until they reach customs in Spain, and by this point, it will be very difficult to arrange for it.

Spain is taking this rule seriously. If a person reaches the western European country without proof of accommodation and do not show the letter of invitation, their host could be slapped with a hefty fine of £8,000.

The letter of invitation isn't just a note from the host but an official statement that has to be given out by the local police. The person who will be hosting the visitor in Spain needs to be either a Spanish national, an EU citizen living in Spain or a non-EU citizen with legal residence. It is the host's responsibility to acquire the letter from the local police.