If you've ever wondered whether a bidet is worth the hype, you're not alone! What was once seen as a luxury item has now become an affordable, practical upgrade for bathrooms everywhere. Beyond just feeling fresher and cleaner, bidets bring real benefits that make them a brilliant addition to any home. From reducing toilet paper costs to being gentler on sensitive skin, a bidet is the kind of everyday upgrade that leaves people wondering how they ever lived without one.

For anyone who's ever felt hesitant about trying a bidet, the good news is that today's models are more accessible than ever to install, use, and enjoy–much like those from LUXE Bidet's NEO Plus Series. A quick refresh and a new level of cleanness can make a surprising difference in your day-to-day comfort—and that's just the beginning.

With growing awareness of environmental impact and the desire for more sustainable choices, bidets are catching on fast. So, if you're on the fence, here's everything you need to know about why adding a bidet to your bathroom might be one of the best decisions you make this year.

Better Hygiene and a Fresher Clean

Let's be real—nothing beats the feeling of a truly clean bathroom routine. A bidet like the NEO 320 Plus can take your personal hygiene to the next level by offering a much more thorough clean than toilet paper alone. Think of it like washing your hands: You wouldn't feel fully clean with just a dry wipe, right? Bidets use a gentle stream of water to remove more than toilet paper ever could, leaving you feeling fresher and more comfortable.

Plus, many bidet users say it's especially helpful during certain times, like after a workout when dealing with sensitive skin, or even during certain health conditions. Whether it's a quick refresher or part of your everyday routine, using a bidet is a cleaner, more effective option that many people swear by.

Savings on Toilet Paper (And Helping the Planet)

Another big reason people are making the switch? It's surprisingly good for the wallet and the planet. Installing a bidet such as the NEO 185 Plus means you can drastically cut down on toilet paper usage. This not only saves you money over time, but it also reduces your household's environmental footprint. Toilet paper production involves a lot of resources, including water and trees, and the industry contributes heavily to deforestation.

So, by using a bidet, you're not just saving on your grocery bill but also making a small but meaningful difference in sustainability efforts. Imagine needing only a few sheets to dry off after using a bidet—a significant change in waste and cost, adding up quickly over the months.

A Touch of Luxury Without Breaking the Bank

At first glance, adding a bidet to your bathroom might seem like an expensive or complicated upgrade. But thanks to the growing popularity of bidets, there are now models to fit almost any budget or bathroom setup. You don't need a full, separate fixture; many bidets, such as the NEO 320 Plus, are easy to install and can fit right onto your existing toilet. Some even come with extra features, like adjustable water temperature, pressure control, and self-cleaning options.

These little upgrades can make your bathroom feel like a mini spa experience—without a luxury price tag. Plus, that extra comfort can be surprisingly rewarding after a long day. Once you've tried a warm-water bidet or experienced the simple satisfaction of feeling completely refreshed, it's easy to see why people say bidets are a game-changer.

In the end, bidets are catching on for plenty of reasons, and they're more than just a passing trend. Between feeling cleaner, saving money, and adding a touch of comfort to your routine, it's easy to see why so many are making the switch. If you've been curious about it, trying out a bidet might be one of the best ways to upgrade your bathroom experience. And who knows? You might wonder how you ever lived without it!