Football is a popular sport in Sweden. Every football game includes two teams with 11 players in each one. It is like American soccer, where players use their feet to kick the ball, move it around on the field, pass it to teammates, and score goals. The league structure differs because Sweden uses a "promotion and relegation system" for its primary league, Allsvenskan, while the American equivalent, Major League Soccer, does not.

The promotion and relegation system allows teams to move between the first-tier Allsvenskan and second-tier Superettan. For example, the losing teams in the Allsvenskan league move down to the Superettan league. Likewise, the winning teams in the Superettan league move up to the Allsvenskan league.

The Swedish Football Association is the governing body overseeing all major football events in Sweden. Twenty-four regional and district associations are also administering lower-tier leagues for youthful football. Of course, you can only bet on professional football games governed by the Swedish Football Association.

Sweden starts its football season around April because of its brutal winters from December to March. The season concludes around November, right before the next winter begins. More than 240,000 licensed football players, 3,200 active clubs, and over 8,500 teams exist in Sweden.

Only 16 teams are in the Allsvenskan league, and another 16 teams are in the Superettan league to compete for the Svenska Cupen. It is the Swedish Cup title awarded to the winning team of the men's tournament. The winner qualifies to enter the first qualification round of the UEFA Europa League, an annual football club competition under the authority of the Union of European Football Associations.

The UEFA Europa League is an international football tournament where the winner can earn the prestigious UEFA Super Cup.

About Betting in Sweden

Online Swedish bettors can place bets on all these professional football league games. They can use licensed and unlicensed online sportsbooks to place these bets.

The Swedish Gambling Act is a national law requiring all online and land-based gambling operators in Sweden to possess a license issued by the Swedish Gaming Authority. However, Swedish bettors can place bets using offshore sportsbooks hosted in other countries that don't have a Swedish license. These sportsbooks generally have more betting options and better odds of winning. They usually have attractive bonuses and rewards available, too.

