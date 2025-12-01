For decades, he walked into the ring with a smile, staring down the most lethal punchers in boxing history without blinking. The eight-division world champion has faced everyone from Floyd Mayweather to Oscar De La Hoya. Yet, the sight of his own son trading blows turned the legendary 'PacMan' into a bundle of nerves.

Nothing in his career could prepare him for the helplessness of watching from ringside as his son's professional debut nearly went off the rails. Following a shocking performance that saw his son escape with a draw, the Filipino icon has issued a firm ultimatum. If the family legacy is to continue inside the ropes, it will only be under his strict supervision.

A Turbulent Professional Debut

Manny Pacquiao reacts to his son’s pro-debut draw against Lally! 😤🔥#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wYUmrbR0h3 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) November 30, 2025

The tension in Temecula, California, was palpable as 24-year-old Manny Pacquiao Jr., known affectionately as Jimuel, stepped into the professional ranks. His opponent was not a hand-picked journeyman but Brendan Lally, an English teacher and former collegiate champion from the University of Illinois.

What was expected to be a showcase at the Pechanga Resort Casino quickly became a dogfight. While the elder Pacquiao's own professional debut 30 years ago ended in a points victory, his son's introduction to the prize ring was far more turbulent. After four hard-fought rounds, the judges returned a split decision that left the crowd murmuring.

One judge scored the bout 39-37 for Pacquiao, but two others saw it even at 38-38, resulting in a majority draw.

Speaking to reporters backstage, the elder Pacquiao did not hide his distress. While expressing pride in Jimuel's heart, he made it clear that the current training arrangement was insufficient.

'It's the plan,' Pacquiao said when asked if his son would box again.

'I want to make sure that, if he fights again, I'm gonna supervise his training.'

This isn't just a suggestion from a concerned father; it appears to be a non-negotiable condition for Jimuel's future in the sport. The boxing legend was adamant that he could not sit through another performance like that without being directly involved in the preparation.

'He can fight again, but I have to make sure I'm supervising his training. I don't want that to happen again.'

A Crucial Flaw Spotted Ringside

The fight itself was a tale of two halves, exposing the harsh learning curve of professional boxing. Jimuel appeared to control the opening two rounds, but as the fight wore on, Lally surged back, edging the final two rounds.

For the elder Pacquiao, the technical deficiencies were glaring. He pinpointed exactly what went wrong and what needs to change before Jimuel signs another contract. 'He needs to improve his instincts and focus on his opponent in the fight,' Manny observed.

Jimuel, for his part, seemed to understand the gravity of the moment. In an interview with former world champion Shawn Porter, the young prospect admitted that the fight descended into a brawl rather than a tactical contest.

'In my head, I was just like, bite down and stay in there with him and, you know, just try to outslug him,' Jimuel confessed.

Despite the disappointment of not securing a win, the former amateur, with a 6-4 record, remained optimistic about the lessons learned. 'It's good, because for the next pro fights, if this happens again, then I've experienced it already and I know what to expect.'

What Is Next For Manny Pacquiao?

While he manages his son's budding career, the 46-year-old icon has his own ambitions to chase. Manny Pacquiao is still eyeing history, hoping to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight titleholder of all time.

He came agonisingly close to that goal in July when he fought Mario Barrios. That bout, much like his son's debut, ended in a controversial majority draw, leaving Pacquiao empty-handed but hungry for redemption.

If a title shot at 147lbs (66.7kg) remains elusive, the boxing world could be treated to one final mega-event. Talks for a rematch with his old rival Floyd Mayweather are believed to be ongoing.

However, with the calendar approaching 2026, everything remains 'up in the air'. Whether he is cornering his son or lacing up the gloves himself, one thing is certain: the Pacquiao fighting saga is far from over.