Argentine superstar Lionel Messi seems to have been upset ever since Barcelona lost 2-3 to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Sources claimed that Messi has become furious with his teammates and club's board, given Barcelona's recent form and execution strategy. Consequently, the Argentina international has demanded a few things from his seniors. It is expected that his demands might be fulfilled during the summer.

The first demand of the Barcelona captain is to remove Ernesto Valverde from the managerial position. Although Messi offered his support to Valverde during the post-match press conference, it is now observed that the celebrated Barca forward isn't willing to work with Valverde anymore.

As of now, the Catalans don't have any reliable option to replace Valverde. As a result, they can't think of firing him right away. Next season, Ronald Koeman will be available. He is currently coaching the Dutch national football team. It is expected that the La Liga leaders will approach him.

Messi's second demand is to take initiatives for strengthening Barcelona's weaker positions; right back and left-wing. He had demanded the same thing in the past as well. Barca has failed to replace Dani Alves in the right-back position ever since he departed. On the other hand, Neymar's exit caused distress in the team's balance. Both Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have failed to make a positive impact.

Messi wants Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich at right-back. With Bayern likely to buy Coutinho next summer, Barca might seek a swap deal. Kimmich's current value is approximately 65 million euros.

The 12th man reports that as per Messi's demands, Barca will once again try to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris. Paris Saint-Germain is expected to sell the Brazilian for at least 250 million euros. Messi sees Neymar as his successor at Barcelona. However, it is still unclear whether Barcelona will be able to successfully re-sign the Brazilian.

The defending La Liga champions have already lost three league games. The recent loss in a heavyweight match is expected to affect the mental stability of the Spanish giants.

The Catalans were 2-1 up until two major mistakes during the last minutes cost them a spot in the final. They conceded twice in 7 minutes, including a penalty.