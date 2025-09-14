A far-right march in London led by activist Tommy Robinson drew more than 110,000 people on Saturday.

What began as an anti-migrant protest quickly became a tribute to slain US conservative Charlie Kirk, with chants of his name echoing through central London as tensions with police escalated.

Ten viral videos now capture the dramatic scenes, from patriotic chants and Union Jacks to violent clashes and tearful tributes, offering a raw glimpse of one of Britain's biggest protests in recent memory

London Protest Becomes Tribute

A far-right rally in London led by activist Tommy Robinson turned into a large-scale tribute to slain US conservative Charlie Kirk on Saturday, as more than 110,000 people marched through central London.

The 'Unite the Kingdom' event, billed as a free speech demonstration, saw supporters chanting Kirk's name, raising signs in his memory, and observing moments of silence.

Viral footage showed crowds carrying Union Jacks and St George's flags, while a bagpiper played 'Amazing Grace' before chants of 'Charlie Kirk!' rang out.

Placards reading 'RIP Charlie Kirk' and 'Freedom of Speech is Dead' lined the march, transforming the protest into what many called a political memorial.

Violence and Counterprotests

The Metropolitan Police deployed over 1,000 officers to the march, which descended into clashes when Robinson's supporters confronted a smaller counter-demonstration by Stand Up To Racism.

Police reported 26 officers injured, four seriously, after bottles were thrown and punches exchanged. Injuries included broken teeth, concussion, and a possible spinal fracture. At least 25 arrests were made for violent disorder and assault.

Around 5,000 counterprotesters carried banners reading 'Refugees Welcome' and 'Smash the Far Right'.

Robinson's supporters, outnumbering them more than 20 to one, shouted 'We Want Our Country Back'.

The confrontations laid bare Britain's deepening divides over immigration and nationalism.

Robinson, Politics, and Charlie Kirk

Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a former English Defence League leader and one of Britain's most prominent far-right figures.

He told the crowd the rally was about protecting free speech, though speeches often focused on immigration and cultural identity.

French politician Eric Zemmour also addressed the rally, warning of a 'replacement' of European populations.

Despite the rhetoric, Charlie Kirk's death dominated proceedings. The US activist, shot dead at an event in Utah last month, was remembered throughout the day. To many, he symbolised free speech, though critics pointed to the growing international links binding far-right groups.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also weighed in remotely, attacking immigration policy and accusing the political left of 'celebrating murder'. His remarks were widely circulated among Robinson's supporters.

A Historic Rally, A Divided Nation

By day's end, police declared it one of the largest far-right demonstrations in modern British history. Online, clips of the rally, from clashes with police to moments of silence for Kirk, went viral within hours.

Supporters hailed it as proof of a 'silent majority' rising, while critics condemned it as a dangerous flashpoint for extremism.

What remained undeniable was the scale: a march that brought central London to a standstill and underscored the growing polarisation of Britain's political landscape.