Lance Corporal George Thomas Hooley of the Parachute Regiment has been confirmed as the member of the UK armed forces who died in Ukraine on 9 December 2025.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the 28-year-old was killed in what has been described as a 'tragic accident' while observing Ukrainian forces test 'a new defensive capability,' away from the front lines.

The BBC reports that UK sources do not believe hostile fire was involved, and that the weapons system being tested was said to be an armed interceptor drone, although that detail has not been officially confirmed.

Hooley's death is the first confirmed fatality of a UK service member in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, underscoring the risks faced even by personnel operating in advisory or observational roles far from the front line.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said officers responded after a 'new defensive capability' test went wrong during a live trial conducted by Ukrainian forces, with Hooley present in an observation role rather than in direct combat.

No other British personnel were reported injured, though UK media say Ukrainian personnel are believed to have been killed and wounded in the same incident.

Who was Lcpl. George Thomas Hooley?

Born on 12 February 1997, Hooley joined the British Army in November 2015 and went through the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, where he completed the elite Pre-Parachute Selection Course, known as P Company, as 'P Company Champion' at the top of his cohort.

He went on to serve in The Parachute Regiment, one of the British Army's most demanding and high-profile infantry formations. The MoD says he deployed on operations in Afghanistan, Africa and Eastern Europe before his latest posting to Ukraine, where a small number of British personnel provide support to Ukrainian forces and protect diplomatic staff.

Hooley advanced quickly through the ranks and training pipeline. He completed The Parachute Regiment's Junior Non-Commissioned Officers' course in October 2020 with a distinction, before earning another distinction on the Section Commanders' Battle Course at the Infantry Battle School in Brecon. On the strength of that performance, he had already been selected for promotion to Corporal in January 2026 and was trusted to carry out a corporal's responsibilities on his Ukraine deployment.

His commanding officer described him as an 'exceptional soldier and an impressive junior leader' whose future in the regiment was 'incredibly bright', adding that he fully expected Hooley to remain at the forefront of his peer group in the coming years.

Tributes from Downing Street, the MoD and his former school

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Parliament that Hooley had lived a life 'full of courage and determination,' serving 'with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy,' including as part of the small British contingent in Ukraine. He said Hooley's name had been placed on the record in the House of Commons to ensure his service 'will never be forgotten.'

Defence Secretary John Healey called Hooley an 'exceptional soldier' and said the tributes paid to him by colleagues were a testament to his 'exceptional attitude and ability', stressing that his death was a reminder of the courage and commitment shown daily by UK armed forces.

Within his unit, Hooley was remembered not only for his professionalism but for his personality. His company commander said that if you met him, 'you remembered it,' describing his energy and enthusiasm as 'extraordinary' and saying that he acted as 'the glue' and 'the laughter' within his team as well as the 'calm voice of sense.'

His old school, The Oratory School, issued its own tribute, noting that Hooley had been a school prefect, vice-captain of his house, a Colour Sergeant in the Combined Cadet Force and captain of the shooting team before going on to win P Company Champion in the Paras.

We are saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of Old Oratorian, George Hooley (2015/Norris).George was a much... Posted by The Oratory School - Old Oratorians on Wednesday, December 10, 2025

The school said he was a 'much loved' member of the community and promised to hold a memorial in his honour.

What His Death Means for the UK Role in Ukraine

The UK government has never publicly confirmed how many British personnel are currently in Ukraine, but officials have previously acknowledged that a limited number are in the country to support Ukrainian forces with training, advice and security tasks.

Hooley's death confirms, for the first time, that paratroopers from The Parachute Regiment have been among those deployed, even if not in a direct combat role. A military source tells reporters that the incident occurred during a live test of a defensive system run by Ukrainian forces, reinforcing the message from London that the UK presence is focused on supporting Kyiv's capability rather than taking part in frontline fighting.

As efforts to negotiate a 'just and lasting' end to the war continue, Hooley's death is already being cited in Westminster as a stark reminder of the human cost borne by those deployed overseas in support roles that can be invisible to the public but still carry lethal risk.