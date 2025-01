Samana Developers, the award-winning Dubai-based real estate company, in collaboration with ELIE SAAB, the global luxury lifestyle brand, officially unveiled the SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB project in Dubai's Madinat Arena. This landmark development marks ELIE SAAB's first branded real estate project in the Maldives and SAMANA Developers' inaugural branded venture.

Nestled amidst the Maldivian archipelago, SAMANA Ocean Views Interiors by ELIE SAAB is a prime location, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Hanimaadhoo Airport or a 45-minute seaplane journey from Malé. Spanning over 507,651 square feet, this exclusive 190-key development offers an exceptional retreat featuring a selection of luxurious beachfront villas, over-water bungalows, and sophisticated poolside apartments. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to immerse residents in the beauty of the Maldives, with interiors by ELIE SAAB that reflect the brand's visionary approach to luxury. The designs blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication, utilising soft neutral tones, premium fabrics, and refined finishes that harmonise effortlessly with the stunning natural surroundings.

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated, 'Our strategic foresight and deep understanding of Dubai's economic landscape have propelled Samana Developers to become the city's seventh-largest developer. This expertise is now embodied in SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB, culminating in a shared vision to create an extraordinary destination where luxury, design, and natural beauty meet. We are immensely proud of this partnership with ELIE SAAB.'

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, added: 'We are honoured to collaborate with Samana Developers on this exceptional project, marking a significant step in our brand's strategic expansion into exclusive destinations globally. This development reflects our vision of crafting immersive, one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences that embody our philosophy of elegance and sophistication while upholding the highest standards of luxury and individuality. The Maldives represents a key addition to our growing global portfolio as we continue to deliver remarkable projects in strategic locations worldwide.'

Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO of Corporate Brand Maison, WW Licensee ELIE SAAB Maison, said: 'The interiors of Samana Ocean Views will feature the ELIE SAAB Maison furniture and home décor collection, crafted with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed with a deep understanding of the Maldivian environment, ensuring that the elegance and quality of the collection harmonise perfectly with the unique beauty of the location.'

SAMANA Ocean Views Interiors by ELIE SAAB offers a range of world-class amenities designed for resort-style living. Guests can unwind at the spa and wellness centre, savour diverse culinary offerings at fine dining establishments, including speciality Arabic and Japanese restaurants, or explore the underwater wonders of the Maldives through the on-site dive centre and watersports facilities. The property also features multiple pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and dedicated entertainment options for families. Sustainability plays a key role in the development, with coral restoration initiatives integrated into the project.

This AED 2.2 billion development, set for completion in 2029, promises an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the world's most coveted destinations.

