Not only did the US election 2020 marked Kanye West's first presidential bid, but it is also the first election in the rapper's life when he cast his vote. Unsurprisingly, the rapper voted for himself since he is "the only candidate he can really trust."

Once an ardent supporter of US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kanye West has found the best presidential candidate in himself. The musician took to Twitter on election day Tuesday to reveal that he has cast his first-ever vote.

"God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," the 43-year-old tweeted. Since he had failed to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming, where he has been living for the past few months, the American rapper voted for his own ticket as a write-in option. He later shared pictures and a video of him casting his ballot.

The rapper has been receiving all kinds of reactions to his tweet, most of them negative. "Voting first time...for yourself ... and you are 43? Just saw TV news piece about a new citizen from Nigeria who had to wait 6 years to get citizenship. He voted for the first time as soon as he could. His story is touching. Your story is just sad," a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Congrats on your wasted vote."

After Kanye's announcement, netizens have been asking his wife Kim Kardashian her choice for the presidential candidate. However, the reality TV star has remained silent about her vote. She only took to Twitter to share a link to former first lady Michelle Obama's voter registration and organisation, "When We All Vote."

The 40-year-old later shared a black and white picture of herself with an 'I Voted' badge, writing: I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

Kanye announced his presidential bid as an independent candidate on US Independence Day this year, but qualified for the ballot in only 12 states. Due to this, the rapper cannot earn enough votes to become the next US president. The father-of-four has faced allegations that his bid is an attempt to siphon Black votes away from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.