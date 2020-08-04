Kim Kardashian has reportedly "begged" her husband Kanye West to end his presidential bid as it has been a "nightmare" for her amid the rapper's struggle with a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

A well-placed source told Page Six that Kanye West's behavior and presidential bid are a "nightmare" for his wife Kim Kardashian, who has been targeted by him in his public outbursts. According to the report, the reality TV star begged her husband to end his presidential aspirations for the sake of their family, but the musician denied her requests and instead upped his operation.

Kanye's first campaign rally in South Carolina, which has been his only rally till now, also proved difficult for his family as he revealed in his speech that he wanted to abort their first child. The rapper also said that he would be okay even if Kim divorces him after this revelation as he would be thankful to her for saving their daughter, North, who is seven-years-old now.

When Kim flew to Kanye's ranch in Wyoming to see him after his controversial speech, his Twitter rant where he accused her and her mother Kris Jenner of being "white supremacists," and a subsequent apology, she spoke to him about his 2020 presidential bid.

According to a source, the socialite "begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies." "But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people . . . and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bull***t," the insider added.

While Kanye has been living at his ranch in Cody for several months, Kim is staying with her four kids and the rest of her family in Los Angeles and visits her husband over the weekend. The source said about the situation: "This is a nightmare for Kim, she is looking for a way out. But she's also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids."

However, a representative of the 39-year-old denied the claims saying, "This is not true."

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye, who have been married for six years, recently reunited with their children- daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one. The family was seen boarding a private jet in Cody, Wyoming, on Sunday.

A source told TMZ that the trip is a "private family vacation to try and work things out," reportedly taken by the couple in an attempt to "save" their relationship "before it's beyond repair."