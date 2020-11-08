The United States just finished its general elections and has elected a new President to run the country. After a come-from-behind surge in swing states Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Joe Biden will replace incumbent Donald Trump as the 46th President of the United States. This is what NBA players have to say about it.

LeBron James and Larry Nance Jr.

"You're Fired"

This is in reference to Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," where Donald Trump judges a contestant's business acumen and fires them if they fail.

Draymond Green

"Y'all can go to the White House and Celebrate y'all title!"

This is in reference to LeBron James and the Lakers winning the 2019-2020 NBA championship and LeBron James' personal contribution in advocating for people to vote.

Donovan Mitchell

"YESSSIRRRR!!! WE DID IT!!! #BidenHarris2020"

This is in reference to the campaign where NBA players encouraged people to exercise their voting rights.

Joel Embiid

"Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off"

Embiid is not a U.S. citizen (Cameroonian) hence not eligible to vote. He is congratulating Americans for following the NBA's "vote" campaign to elect a new leader.

Harrison Barnes

"History!!"

This is in reference to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the first Black woman elected to the office.

Kevin Love

"46 - Please help us Heal"

46 is in reference to Joe Biden being the 46th President, and "Heal" is about the hate and racism that liberals believe ran rampant during the Trump administration.

Jordan Bell

"Finally!"

In reference to the end of Trump's presidency.

Michael Carter-Williams

"Today is a great day"

Those are some of the top player reactions as curated by USA Today.

While NBA players did not actively campaign for Joe Biden, they advocated for people, especially the African-American urban poor, to vote. Places with high populations of Black Americans in urban areas such as Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Atlanta had record-breaking black voter turnouts.

Out of the big four professional leagues in the U.S., the NBA has the highest percentage of Black players, with 74.2 percent.