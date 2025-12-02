Americans splashed roughly £13.1 billion online during Cyber Monday 2025, as shoppers rushed to snap up deals ignited by Black Friday promotions and the final push before the holiday season, and there are a few products that sold the most.

A Spectacular Spending in US: How Cyber Monday 2025 Broke Records

According to data analysed by retail-intelligence firms, this Cyber Monday has cemented itself as the single biggest online shopping day of the year. Shoppers leaned heavily into electronics, apparel and home furnishings, and many were guided by new artificial-intelligence shopping tools.

Moreover, according to sources, Online spending in the United States began the day at about US $3.4 billion (£2.7 billion approx) by midday, according to Salesforce data. Furthermore, by the end of the day, Salesforce expected total US spending to climb to roughly US $13.3 billion (£10.5 billion approx.), closely in line with other industry estimates that projected up to US $14.2 billion, or about £11.2 billion.

One reason this Cyber Monday shattered past records is the momentum from the Black Friday weekend. Online Black Friday sales themselves hit a record US$11.8 billion (£8.9 billion approx), according to reports, which tracks over one trillion visits to US retail websites each year.

This massive rise shows that consumers are increasingly turning to online rather than in-store shopping. Moreover, cold weather, inflationary concerns and a crowded retail environment may have played their part, but a major driver was the growing sophistication of e-commerce platforms.

What Americans Bought — And Why It Mattered

According to reports, over half of Cyber Monday online transactions were made on mobile devices, underscoring how shopping habits have changed in recent years. The categories commanding the majority of spending were electronics, apparel, and furniture. Together, these three accounted for more than half of all Cyber Monday sales.

In terms of specific items, gaming consoles (reportedly the latest models like the Nintendo Switch 2) and consumer electronics such as new smartphones and tablets, travel luggage sets, and home goods including bedding, heated blankets, and kitchenware emerged among the top sellers.

Moreover, shoppers turned to big-ticket items rather than making a handful of smaller purchases. In part, this change shows tight household budgets and inflationary pressures. So, rather than buying multiple small gifts, many focused on fewer, more expensive purchases, often aided reportedly by promotional deals or 'buy now, pay later' financing options.

Furthermore, Artificial intelligence played an increasingly prominent role in shaping what people bought. Retailers deployed AI-powered shopping assistants to help customers compare deals and discover discounts, and many consumers welcomed the help.

Overall, the data suggests 2025's Cyber Monday was more than a marketing gimmick. It was the grand finale of a full weekend of bargain hunting, and it became a strategic moment for consumers to lock in holiday purchases while retailers reaped the benefits.

However, the emerging trend seen throughout the weekend is worrying for physical retail stores, as more and more consumers have shifted to online shopping and are even using AI to do so.