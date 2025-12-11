The Game Awards are just a few hours away now, and gamers worldwide are placing their bets on what the biggest reveal will be this year's awards.

While there are talks of a new Star Wars game and a Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 reveal, gamers are mostly looking forward to Half-Life 3. Many consider the title to be what will break the hype behind GTA 6.

The rumour mill has been active for the past couple of weeks. Now, an insider claims they know the title and the release date of Gordon Freeman's return.

Half-Life: Xen Teased By Trusted Industry Insider

The title was shared on X by Lamaime, an insider with a track record of accurate leaks. The most recent one is the previously unverified Resident Evil 9 leak.

Half-Life: Xen set to be released March 2026 on Steam.



Announcement is in the Game Awards 2025. — Lamaime (@idontknow_17292) December 2, 2025

According to the insider, the title of the next game will be Half-Life: Xen. This goes hand-in-hand with the circulating rumours that the next Half-Life game would have the codename HLX. Fans were also quick to debunk the rumour, saying that HLX is likely just a subtitle. Adding to that, Lamaime also noted that the game will be formally announced at The Game Awards 2025.

It has long been rumoured that the game will be revealed at this year's awards ceremony, given the many connections players have made since the launch of the Steam Machine. While others are sceptical of Lamaime's leaked title for the game, they do believe that TGA 2025 is the perfect venue to announce the highly anticipated title.

Fans Remain Sceptic Despite Leaker's Track Record

Although Lamaime was right with a few leaks, fans remain sceptical of his recent posts. There are rumours that Valve has a 'leak contingency plan' which lets them distribute false internal information to source out would-be leakers.

Valve never confirmed this strategy, likely to ensure it works. Fans are also likely more cautious about any news regarding the game. Reporter Tyler McVicker is one of those sceptics. On X, he posted that HLX is simply a codename and that the game won't be at TGA 2025. He adds that a 2026 release is unlikely as well.

HLX is not an acronym, it's a generic codename representing future Half-Life production, previously used when Valve was working on the episodes for HL2.



Half-Life Xen seems based on a misunderstanding of this, and I don't buy it.



It won't be at the game awards. 2026 is likely. — Tyler "Hype Merchant" McVicker (@Tyler_McV) December 10, 2025

McVicker has been one of the reporters at the forefront of Half-Life 3 rumours, leading many fans to take his side over Lamaime.

The last mainline game for the series was Half-Life 2: Episode 2, which launched way back in 2007. The story ended on a cliffhanger, and the community has been waiting for the next game ever since.

Throughout the years, Half-Life 3 has popped up in numerous rumour cycles, but none ever came to fruition. The game was allegedly cancelled between 2013 and 14, but more recent reports suggest that the project is being worked on again.

Out of all the times that Half-Life 3 or Half-Life: Xen resurfaced, now is the most convincing because of every leak tied to it. Hopefully, fans get what they want at The Game Awards. Even if a release is far off, a reveal would be more than enough to satisfy fans.

Regardless of whether or not the leaks are real, fans are still happy that there's movement within the Half-Life community. With only a few hours to wait before the start of TGA 2025, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as players prepare for yet another round of reveals, surprises, and hopefully, answers about the future of Valve's iconic series.