U.S. consumers pushed Black Friday 2025 to a new online record, fuelled by a surge in AI-guided shopping and a clear shift away from crowded high streets.

The jump in digital spending landed during a period marked by tighter household budgets, rising joblessness and the weakest consumer confidence reading in seven months.

AI Tools Power Record Black Friday Spending

Even so, shoppers found ways to stretch their budgets, leaning heavily on AI tools to hunt for the best promotions amid higher product costs and tariff pressure.

According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent around $11.8 billion (£9.3 billion) online. This marks a 9.1 percent rise from 2024 and highlights how quickly shoppers have adopted AI chat assistants for comparing prices, checking stock levels and securing discount codes.

US consumers spend record $11.8B online on Black Friday, 9.1% jump from last year. Here's a closer look 👇 pic.twitter.com/7J88OszoVh — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 1, 2025

AI-powered retail tools reshaped how many Americans approached their Black Friday lists. Walmart's Sparky and Amazon's Rufus stood out as two of the most frequently referenced assistants, with Adobe noting an 805 percent rise in AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites compared with 2024.

Last year, these retail chatbots were not yet available, making the scale of the jump even more striking.

What Americans Bought The Most

Black Friday's best-selling list featured a wide mix of entertainment, electronics and home products. LEGO sets and Pokémon cards topped the toy category, continuing a trend driven by collectors and younger buyers alike.

Gaming hardware remained popular during Black Friday, with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 among the most sought-after consoles.

Toys and gaming hardware taking the spotlight shouldn't be surprising, though, as Black Friday is when most parents stock up on gifts for their children for Christmas.

Outside of these categories, personal tech was another strong area. Apple AirPods, various iPad models and other audio accessories booked large gains, helped by modest markdowns that pushed shoppers to upgrade older devices. Kitchen appliances also performed well, led by KitchenAid mixers and similar home gadgets that have become seasonal staples.

Retailers saw strong demand for fashion and premium accessories at the higher end of the market. This reflects a contrast between wealthier households and middle-income shoppers who paused or reduced purchases due to rising costs and limited wage growth.

Despite wider economic uncertainty hovering above this year’s holiday season, shoppers turned out in big numbers for Black Friday — spending a record $11.8 billion online. For the November-December holiday season overall, the National Retail Federation estimates U.S. shoppers… pic.twitter.com/y24iSBwdDW — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 30, 2025

The spending momentum now sets up Cyber Monday for a projected $13.9 billion (£11.2 billion) haul in the US, a 6.3 percent rise and expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Electronics will likely offer the most eye-catching markdowns, with average reductions forecast to reach 30 percent off list price. Strong sales are also expected in apparel and home computers.

AI Shopping Overtakes Foot Traffic

While digital shopping soared, physical stores saw subdued activity. Many Americans said they felt wary of overspending due to inflation, trade uncertainty and a soft labour market. Bargain hunters still turned up, but foot traffic did not match the scale of the online surge.

Black Friday 2025 has shown how deeply AI assistants have become embedded in the American shopping experience. With higher prices and fewer standout discounts, many consumers treated AI tools as the quickest route to credible deals. As Cyber Monday approaches, retailers will be watching closely to see how far this pattern continues.