About 5,000 US sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln have spent more than 260 days at sea, rationing food and hygiene supplies after an Iranian strike wrecked their main resupply base in Bahrain in February.

Why One Base Strike Left a Carrier Stranded

The crisis traces to 28 February, when Iranian missiles and drones heavily damaged Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the Navy's principal logistics hub in the Gulf, at the start of the US and Israeli air campaign against Tehran. With that port out of action, the Navy rerouted supplies through Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, roughly 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometres) away in the Indian Ocean.

The longer supply chain stretched sustainment cycles and helped keep the Lincoln at sea past its original schedule. The carrier left San Diego on 21 November for a deployment expected to last seven months. It has now gone more than 200 consecutive days without a port call, a modern record for continuous time at sea.

Families Sound the Alarm

Relatives of the crew have shared text messages describing mouldy showers, sporadic hot water, broken toilets, rationed meals, and shortages of soap and fresh food. In two meetings with Navy leadership, families demanded to know when the ship would return and raised concerns about mental health, with some reporting sailors had tried to go overboard.

The Navy confirmed that a sailor attached to the Lincoln's air wing went overboard earlier this month and was recovered safely, then treated and transferred for further care. Navy officials have denied any rise in suicide attempts aboard the ship.

The Navy and Hegseth Push Back

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the reporting 'completely misrepresented' while speaking to reporters, though he did not detail his objections or say when the ship would come home. He said every crew has 'everything we can provide them at every single moment' and that he wants the sailors back 'as soon as everybody else' does.

A Navy official said the Lincoln was operating in a contested environment where usual Gulf supply hubs had been disrupted by combat, and that leadership prioritised food first, then hygiene items, then mail. Current reports from the ship confirmed clean water, working air conditioning, and healthy meals, the official said.

The claim that the Pentagon 'hid' the Bahrain strike to explain the shortages came from television commentary, not documented evidence. Fact-checkers found no paper trail proving deliberate concealment.

Pressure Mounts in Washington

On 13 August, Senator Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote to Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao demanding answers on supplies, water, and crew welfare.

A follow-up letter two days later carried 15 senators' signatures. Senator Ruben Gallego separately called for a bipartisan Senate delegation to visit the carrier and inspect conditions in person. House Democrats and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have since pressed for an end date and a full accounting.

President Donald Trump dismissed the families' concerns and said the deployment had been 'not nearly long enough'. Former Defence Secretary Leon Panetta called the situation 'inexcusable'.

For the 5,000 sailors and Marines still at sea, one broken supply node thousands of miles away has become a daily test of endurance felt in military households across the US.