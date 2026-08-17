Sailors aboard the USS George Washington have reportedly shared images showing badly maintained toilets and showers as the US aircraft carrier prepares to head towards the Middle East, raising fresh questions about living conditions aboard a vessel that completed a $2.8bn (£2.064bn) overhaul in 2023.

The reports are particularly notable because the George Washington is being sent to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, whose crew has faced mounting scrutiny over food, water, plumbing and other quality of life concerns during its exceptionally long deployment.

Recent reports say the Lincoln has been at sea for more than 250 days, with lawmakers and military families raising concerns about the strain on sailors.

Videos Show USS George Washington in Poor Condition

The latest complaints concern photographs said to have been taken aboard the George Washington and showing toilets and shower facilities in poor condition. The images and the sailors' accounts cited in the source material have not been independently verified, and the US Navy has not publicly confirmed the specific condition of the facilities shown.

I don’t know what the hell is going on with the U.S. Navy.



Now, sailors serving aboard USS George Washington (CVN-73)—the aircraft carrier being sent to relieve USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in the Middle East—are releasing pictures showing the terrible condition of some of their… pic.twitter.com/9UAWrvPTAT — Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) August 16, 2026

The carrier spent almost six years at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia undergoing its Refueling and Complex Overhaul, known as an RCOH. The Navy says the $2.8bn (£2.064bn) contract covered the refuelling of its nuclear reactors as well as major upgrades to propulsion equipment, infrastructure and combat systems. The ship was redelivered to the Navy on 25 May 2023 after a 69-month overhaul.

RCOHs are designed to modernise a carrier at roughly the midpoint of its service life and prepare it for another 25 years or more of operations. The George Washington's overhaul was also unusually long, with the Navy citing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, supplier problems and competing demands for resources.

Yet the carrier's problems were not simply about machinery.

Quality of Life Problems Before the Overhaul Ended

In May 2023, the Navy released an investigation into command climate and quality of life aboard the George Washington during its lengthy shipyard period. The investigation examined habitability, manning, mental health, safety and other conditions affecting sailors.

The Navy acknowledged that sailors assigned to carriers undergoing extensive maintenance should have access to better living arrangements, food, Wi-Fi and support. It said changes included increasing mental health staffing, providing opportunities for sailors to live off the ship, expanding food services and improving parking arrangements.

A separate report found that junior sailors had endured particularly difficult conditions during the carrier's years in the shipyard. Some faced lengthy commutes, isolation from families and difficulties accessing mental health support.

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The concerns were serious enough to prompt a wider probe of how the Navy manages sailors assigned to ships during major overhauls. More recently, a Government Accountability Office report said the Navy had identified insufficient supervisory staffing aboard the George Washington during its RCOH, affecting training, mentorship and quality of life oversight.

The timing of the latest complaints is also significant.

The George Washington is being moved from the Pacific towards the Middle East as the US Navy prepares to relieve the Abraham Lincoln. The deployment comes while Washington is dealing with the consequences of an unusually prolonged carrier operation and growing political pressure over sailors' welfare. The move also temporarily reduces America's carrier presence in the western Pacific.

That creates an awkward picture for the Navy. One carrier is being sent home after an exceptionally demanding deployment, while the ship taking its place is now facing its own allegations over basic living conditions.

I am so glad they are sharing what is really happening

This administration is trying to LIE about the HORRIFIC conditions they are living in….we see the truth‼️ pic.twitter.com/V5klTJyer8 — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) August 15, 2026

The Navy has not confirmed that the toilets and showers shown in the reported photographs represent systemic failures aboard the George Washington. Nor has it publicly explained whether any maintenance programme has been launched in response to the images.

For now, the strongest evidence remains the Navy's own documented history of quality of life problems aboard the carrier and the new allegations from sailors.