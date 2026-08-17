The USS George Washington is heading to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln after the carrier and its roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines reached a 265-day deployment, intensifying scrutiny over crew welfare.

The Lincoln left San Diego in November 2025 and was originally expected to return in May. Its deployment was extended as the United States became increasingly involved in the conflict with Iran.

USS George Washington Heads Towards Middle East

The USS George Washington, the Navy's aircraft carrier based in Japan, is moving towards the Middle East as part of a carrier rotation to replace the Abraham Lincoln.

The relief is understood to be part of a rotation rather than a move officially attributed to public criticism. The Navy has not provided a precise timetable for the Lincoln's return.

Lincoln Reaches 265 Days After Deployment Extension

The Abraham Lincoln departed San Diego on 21 November 2025 and was initially expected to return in May. Its mission was extended as the US became increasingly involved in the conflict with Iran, bringing the deployment to 265 days.

The 265-day figure refers to the overall deployment, rather than 265 consecutive days without entering port.

Families Raise Concerns Over Sailor Welfare

Families have raised concerns about conditions aboard the Lincoln, including food, basic supplies, water and sanitation systems, mail and the prolonged absence of port calls.

Military Times also reported accounts from family members alleging that multiple sailors had attempted to go overboard. The Navy has not confirmed a precise number and has said it has not observed an increase in suicidal ideation across the ship.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, defended the support available to the crew and said the Lincoln had the lowest number of mental-health cases among the Navy's 11 active carriers.

Trump Remarks Add To Political Pressure

The controversy intensified on 14 August when President Donald Trump described the Lincoln's deployment as 'not nearly long enough.'

The remark drew criticism as families questioned the mission's length and impact on sailors. Democratic lawmakers have also called for greater scrutiny of the deployment.

Social Media Outcry Grows Over Lincoln Deployment

The reports triggered strong online reactions, with commenters crediting sailors' families with bringing the deployment into public view.

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'It took this story to spread like wildfire to finally do something about it!' one commenter wrote. Another said: 'If the families hadn't brought this into public attention, they wouldn't be coming home.'

'So it took families contacting the Pentagon for them to realise they should send them home?' one user asked.

Others criticised Trump's handling of the deployment. 'No thanks to Trump who said the USS Abraham Lincoln "didn't stay out long enough,"' one commenter wrote.

Some focused on the sailors' return. 'Can't wait for them to return home,' one comment said, while another added: 'I hope they are going to give them a decent meal.'

The comments reflect anger and concern but do not establish that public pressure directly caused the relief operation.

The George Washington's movement gives the Abraham Lincoln a route home after 265 days, but the Pentagon has yet to announce when its roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines will return to San Diego.