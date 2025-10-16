Microsoft and ASUS have joined forces to deliver a new handheld gaming hybrid: the ROG Xbox Ally.

Launched on 16 October 2025, it marries the deep Xbox ecosystem with the flexibility of Windows 11 and ASUS's ROG hardware design.

With specs built for portable AAA gaming, the Ally aims to challenge existing handheld PCs and bring a console-style experience to your hands—without compromise.

The device is now available for purchase via the Microsoft Store and ASUS ROG Global, starting at $599.99 (US price) and £499.99 (UK price).

Design and Build: Xbox Comfort Meets ROG Craftsmanship

The ROG Xbox Ally features a redesigned chassis with contoured grips inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller, offering ergonomic comfort for extended gaming sessions. The layout includes ABXY buttons, a D-pad, Hall Effect analogue triggers, bumpers, and dedicated Xbox, View, and Menu buttons, ensuring a familiar feel for Xbox players.

ASUS describes the device as 'portable, powerful, and made for AAA gaming anywhere,' with a form factor optimised for handheld play.

Performance and Hardware Specs

Under the hood, the ROG Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, delivering console-calibre performance with efficient power consumption. It comes equipped with:

16GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Windows 11 Home operating system

Full HD 120Hz display with FreeSync Premium for smooth visuals in fast-paced games

This configuration ensures seamless gameplay across a wide range of titles, from indie favourites to graphically demanding AAA releases.

Xbox Integration and Game Library Access

One of the standout features of the ROG Ally is its deep integration with the Xbox ecosystem. Users can power on directly into the Xbox full-screen experience, access the Game Bar with a single button press, and navigate open apps using Xbox shortcuts.

The device supports Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to carry over game saves, add-ons, and achievements across platforms. It also offers access to games from other storefronts, including Steam and Epic Games, thanks to its Windows 11 backbone.

Cloud Gaming and Game Pass Support

The ROG Ally is built with cloud gaming in mind. Players can stream hundreds of titles from the Xbox Game Pass library, provided they have an active membership. This feature turns the handheld into a gateway for high-quality gaming without needing to install every title locally.

Microsoft emphasises that the device offers 'handheld freedom for everyone,' combining the power of Xbox, the flexibility of Windows, and the craftsmanship of ROG.

Availability and Pricing

The ROG Xbox Ally is available for pre-order and purchase through official channels, with express shipping options starting from 17 October 2025. The base model is priced at $599.99 in the US and £499.99 in the UK, with additional configurations expected later this year.

Early demand has been strong, with some listings already showing limited stock availability. ASUS and Microsoft are expected to ramp up production to meet global interest.

Verdict: A Game-Changer for Mobile Xbox Fans?

With its blend of high-end specs, Xbox integration, and portable design, the ROG Ally positions itself as a serious contender in the handheld gaming market. It offers a compelling alternative to traditional consoles and gaming laptops, especially for players who value mobility without sacrificing performance.

Whether you're streaming from the cloud or diving into your local game library, the ROG Xbox Ally delivers a robust and versatile gaming experience—anytime, anywhere.