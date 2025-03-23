As the world shakes off its winter coat and bursts into colour, April is one of the most spectacular months to explore the globe — and if you're not sure where to go, you're in luck. The travel experts at Time Out have curated a list of the 14 best destinations to visit in April 2025, featuring everything from cherry blossoms in Kyoto to jazz festivals in the French Alps, and barefoot beach bliss in Thailand. Whether you're dreaming of a peaceful retreat or a culturally rich adventure, these destinations promise the perfect mix of sunshine, celebration and springtime magic.

1. Vancouver, Canada

Famed for its dramatic skyline, mountain views and vibrant cherry blossom season, Vancouver is at its most beautiful in April. Visitors can stroll through Queen Elizabeth Park, explore the VanDusen Botanical Garden, or enjoy Japanese cuisine in the city's diverse culinary scene. The city also serves as a great base for a day trip to Whistler or even to Seattle.

2. Kyoto, Japan

April is synonymous with cherry blossom season in Japan, and nowhere captures this magic better than Kyoto. Historic sites such as the Philosopher's Path and Maruyama Park become popular hanami (flower viewing) spots. Visitors can also explore UNESCO World Heritage temples, traditional tea houses, and enjoy seasonal kaiseki cuisine during the blossom peak.

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

In April, the Keukenhof Gardens near Amsterdam erupt into a rainbow of tulips, drawing visitors from around the world. King's Day on 27 April transforms the city into a festive sea of orange with street parties, markets and music. The city's canal cruises and cycle tours offer a relaxed way to enjoy the spring sunshine.

4. Costa Rica

With sunny days, dry weather and temperatures reaching 29°C, Costa Rica is a paradise in April. It's the perfect month for beach visits, rainforest treks, and wildlife spotting. The Semana Santa (Holy Week) celebrations, taking place from 13–19 April in 2025, bring communities together with parades and local feasts.

5. Lake Tahoe, USA

Lake Tahoe straddles California and Nevada, offering a mix of spring skiing, hiking and lakeside views. With fewer tourists in April, it's a great time for nature lovers. This month also marks Earth Month, when local events highlight conservation efforts around the famously pristine lake.

6. Marrakech, Morocco

Spring brings comfortable temperatures to Marrakech, ideal for wandering the bustling souks, admiring the vibrant Jardin Majorelle, or sipping mint tea in historic riads. Explore landmarks like the Bahia Palace and enjoy a sunset over Djemaa el-Fna square, where street performers and food vendors gather nightly.

7. Thailand

April is one of the warmest and most festive months in Thailand, with temperatures around 30°C and the joyous celebration of Songkran Festival from 13–15 April. Tourists can relax on idyllic beaches, explore ancient temples, or join in the nationwide water fights marking the Thai New Year.

8. Belize

Small in size but rich in natural wonders, Belize is an ideal April destination. Snorkel or dive in the Great Blue Hole, explore Mayan ruins inland, and spot whale sharks during their seasonal arrival. With average temperatures of 26°C and fewer crowds, it's a tranquil tropical escape.

9. Porto, Portugal

April is the perfect time to explore Porto, with its tiled façades, cobbled streets and port wine cellars. Visit the Douro Valley for wine tastings or stroll along the Ribeira riverside. On 25 April, the city marks Dia da Liberdade with exhibitions and a celebratory parade honouring Portugal's Carnation Revolution.

10. North Macedonia

North Macedonia remains one of Europe's lesser-explored gems. In April, the weather is ideal for hiking the hills of Kruševo or taking a boat ride on Lake Ohrid. Skopje hosts the energetic Dance Fest Skopje, attracting performers and visitors from across Europe.

11. Hawaii, USA

With temperatures hovering around 26°C, Hawaii in April is paradise perfected. It falls between high travel seasons, meaning fewer crowds and better deals. Food lovers will enjoy the Big Island Chocolate Festival from 10–12 April, which supports local cacao farmers with tastings and events.

12. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon in April bursts with colour and culture. Jacaranda trees bloom, temperatures stay pleasant, and neighbourhoods like Alfama buzz with traditional music and street art. Hop on tram 28 for a scenic ride through the city's hills or visit Belém for custard tarts and waterfront views.

13. Stockholm, Sweden

As the Scandinavian winter melts away, Stockholm comes alive with alfresco dining, art galleries and the reawakening of its famed archipelago. April's longer days and fewer tourists make it an ideal time to explore Gamla Stan, the city's charming old town, or paddle through its canals.

14. Washington D.C., USA

Springtime in Washington D.C. means one thing: cherry blossoms. The National Cherry Blossom Festival, held throughout April, fills the city with pink and white blooms. Combine this with world-class museums and iconic monuments for a cultural city break steeped in history and nature.

Whether you're after coastal serenity, alpine adventure or cultural celebrations, these April destinations offer something unforgettable for every kind of traveller. With blooming landscapes, ideal temperatures and meaningful festivals, April 2025 is the perfect time to take that much-needed trip — and see the world in full colour.