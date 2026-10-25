Vanessa Trump has recalled months of arm pain that she initially blamed on lifting an Amazon package before discovering a change in her breast that led to a cancer diagnosis. The 48-year-old shared her experience in a Breast Cancer Awareness Month video with her daughter, Kai Trump, highlighting the importance of recognising symptoms and seeking medical advice.

On Friday, 23 October, Vanessa announced that her latest test results were clear, describing herself as 'finally cancer-free.' The update followed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. She shares five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump.

The mother and daughter discussed the experience in a video published on Kai's YouTube channel. Their conversation also featured Dr Nicole Saphier, who offered guidance on breast cancer awareness, screening and early detection.

The Amazon Package That Vanessa Trump Initially Blamed

Vanessa said her arm pain lasted approximately four to six months before she reconsidered her initial explanation. She had suspected that she pulled a tendon in her biceps while lifting a delivery package.

'Finally, you know, after those four to six months, I'm like, "I don't know. That Amazon package, I don't think it was that heavy to have this pain in my arm that long,"' she recalled.

Kai admitted that she had initially underestimated her mother's complaints. The teenager, who plays golf regularly, said she had assumed Vanessa was being dramatic because she did not experience similar pain herself.

'But it actually ended up being something,' Kai said.

Vanessa responded with humour, suggesting she had been trying to persuade her family to take on more household chores. However, the conversation soon turned to the more serious symptoms that prompted her to seek medical attention.

Vanessa subsequently noticed something unusual in her left breast, which she said 'freaked me out'. She initially monitored the change over a weekend before contacting a breast imaging clinic on Monday.

She asked whether a mammogram already scheduled for the following month could be brought forward. Vanessa said she then underwent a mammogram, an ultrasound and a biopsy before receiving her cancer diagnosis.

In the discussion, she also reflected on why she had delayed addressing her earlier symptoms.

'With children, if we have children at home, we put ourselves last. With work, or whatever it is,' she said.

Her comments highlighted how family responsibilities and busy schedules can make it easier to postpone personal health concerns.

What Dr Nicole Saphier Said About Early Detection

Saphier used the discussion to encourage people to pay attention to changes in their bodies and seek appropriate medical advice.

'You know your body better than anyone else. You know when something's wrong,' she said. She also stressed that breast cancer does not present identically in every person.

'When it comes to breast cancer, it's not one size fits all, it feels different for everyone,' Saphier explained.

The conversation reinforced the importance of appropriate screening, including for people who feel well. Screening recommendations vary according to factors such as age and individual risk, while new or persistent symptoms may require clinical assessment regardless of screening schedules.

The American Cancer Society reports a five-year relative survival rate above 99% for localised invasive breast cancer, based on US data covering women diagnosed between 2015 and 2021. This statistic describes outcomes across a population, not an individual's guaranteed prognosis.

Vanessa's account does not establish that arm pain alone is a reliable sign of breast cancer. Instead, her experience illustrates why unexplained symptoms should not be dismissed and why changes in the breast deserve medical attention.

Her latest clear test results mark an encouraging milestone after her diagnosis. By sharing her experience with Kai and Saphier, Vanessa has helped bring attention to a message at the heart of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: recognising changes and seeking timely medical advice matters.