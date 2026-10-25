Vanessa Trump has revealed she is 'finally cancer-free' after tests showed no sign of breast cancer, six months on from her diagnosis. The 48-year-old shared the news in a short video posted on Instagram by her 19-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In the clip, Vanessa says her recent test results had come back clear. 'It came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free,' she said, before embracing her daughter.

The announcement was made on Friday, 23 October, and quickly drew support from members of the Trump family. Ivanka Trump responded in the comment thread, writing: 'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery.'

Vanessa Trump's Breast Cancer Diagnosis: From Shock to Treatment

For context, Vanessa first disclosed her diagnosis in May. At the time, she wrote on Instagram that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

'While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,' she said in the May post. She also thanked her medical team for carrying out a procedure and asked for privacy as she focused on her recovery.

Kai later explained in the new video that her mother had been diagnosed in April. 'My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it,' she said.

The timing of the update was deliberate. Kai wrote in her Instagram caption that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 'a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer'.

It is a pointed message, particularly given how private Vanessa had been about the details of her illness. She did not disclose her cancer stage, the type of treatment she received, or the date of her most recent tests. What is clear is that she says the latest results showed no cancer.

Kai Trump Turns Family News Into Awareness Message

Kai, Vanessa's eldest child, used her platform to turn the personal health update into a wider conversation about screening and early detection. A longer video, scheduled for release on YouTube on Saturday, features Kai in conversation with her mother and Dr Nicole Saphier.

The discussion is expected to cover Vanessa's 'journey with breast cancer' as well as prevention and early detection. Kai said she wanted to share her mother's story to help others understand the importance of proactive health checks.

The response online was immediate. Supporters praised Vanessa's openness, while others highlighted the value of public figures speaking about cancer screening during awareness month. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims made in social media posts, so readers should treat unofficial commentary with caution.

Vanessa's family has been central to the story. She was married to Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of President Donald Trump, from 2005 to 2018. Alongside Kai, they share sons Donald John III, 17, Tristan, 15, and Spencer, 14, and daughter Chloe, 12.

Ivanka Trump was among those to offer public support after Kai shared the news. Her message, posted beneath the Instagram video, wished Vanessa continued strength and a swift recovery.

Tiger Woods' Role as a Source of Support

Vanessa's boyfriend, golfer Tiger Woods, has also been part of the picture, according to a source who spoke to Page Six during her treatment. The source said Woods was 'very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her'.

'He's proud of how positive she's stayed and how she's handling everything so far,' the source said. 'She's been so strong and he truly believes she's going to be OK.'

The same source added that Woods was 'just trying to support her however he can right now'. Page Six reported the comments during Vanessa's treatment, and the remarks remain attributed to an unnamed source rather than to Woods himself.

Vanessa and Woods were first rumoured to be in a relationship in 2024. They publicly confirmed they were dating in March 2025.

For Vanessa, though, the focus of the latest announcement was not her relationship or her family's political prominence. It was a straightforward medical update, delivered with her daughter beside her: the tests, she said, came back clear.

Whether the longer YouTube conversation encourages more people to book a screening is impossible to measure. But that, plainly, is what Kai hoped the video would do.