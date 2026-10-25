Natalie Harp's apparently bruised ankles in photographs from Donald Trump's September visit to Ireland could reflect a circulation problem, an expert suggested, pointing to the possible effects of footwear and fatigue.

The concern arose during an overseas trip on which Harp accompanied the president. The executive assistant, 35, has since been travelling with him across the US ahead of the November midterm elections, including appearances on stage at two rallies.

What Natalie Harp's Ankle Pictures May Indicate

Speaking to the Irish Star, Steingold suggested the appearance could represent 'an example of chronic venous insufficiency.'

He described this as 'a common condition where the veins in the legs fatigue from having to pump blood back to the heart and the blood starts to pool, causing a blotchy darkening or hyperpigmentation of the ankles.'

The explanation he offered concerned the return of blood from the legs towards the heart. Pooling, he suggested, could account for the darker appearance around the ankles, which he described as hyperpigmentation.

That interpretation distinguishes the appearance of bruising from its possible cause. His comments do not establish that Harp has chronic venous insufficiency or that the discolouration resulted from an injury. They present a possible explanation for what he observed in pictures.

Footwear Comes Under Scrutiny for Natalie Harp

Steingold also questioned whether Harp's choice of shoes was suitable for her. His comments focused on stilettos and on how they could affect the process of returning blood from the legs to the heart. He linked this potential effect to general circulatory fatigue over the course of consecutive tiring days.

'Interestingly enough, stilettos are known to reduce the efficiency of the calf muscle pump (the main way that venous blood is able to get back up to the heart) by as much as 57%.

'Combine the effect of venous pooling from wearing such shoes with general circulatory fatigue over the course of a couple of tiring days in a row and swelling can be expected.'

The 57% figure was his claim about how stilettos can affect the calf muscle pump. It was not a measurement of Harp's circulation or a finding about the extent of any illness affecting her.

His explanation concerned a combination of factors, with the shoes potentially affecting the movement of blood and fatigue adding to that effect. The swelling he described was an expected outcome of that combination, rather than a diagnosis specific to Harp.

A week later and Natalie Harp’s ankles look even worse.



The bruising is deeper now. Still no explanation 😵 pic.twitter.com/t0nR12hDxF — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) September 6, 2026

Patient Comparisons Inform the View of Natalie Harp

Steingold drew on his experience of patients facing similarly demanding schedules. He suggested that the combination he had encountered in those cases could also explain the appearance of Harp's ankles.

'I've seen patients in a similar situation with similarly demanding schedules have a presentation from this particular combination. This is what I believe I'm seeing in her pictures.'

The comparison was the basis for his interpretation of the photographs. It does not establish that Harp shares those patients' medical circumstances, and the comments should be understood as an opinion about the images.

Harp's latest appearances have been alongside Trump as he holds political rallies to encourage support for Republicans before November's vote. The ankle pictures discussed by Steingold relate to the earlier Ireland visit.