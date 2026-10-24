Bialetti Perfetto Moka Caramello ground coffee is being urgently recalled in Ireland after tests found levels of the mould toxin Ochratoxin A above the legal maximum. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned consumers not to drink coffee from the affected batch because long-term exposure to the contaminant may pose a potential risk to health.

The recall applies to 250g packs with batch code LC5 BD149T and a best before end date of 29 May 2027. Customers are advised to dispose of the coffee or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

For context, Ochratoxin A is produced by certain moulds and can develop in agricultural products during storage. The FSAI confirmed that the implicated batch contained Ochratoxin A above the legal maximum level.

The authority stated that consumption does not pose an immediate health risk, although continuous exposure over a prolonged period may present potential health concerns.

Recall Focuses on Specific Bialetti Coffee Batch

The FSAI's warning specifically identifies Bialetti Perfetto Moka Caramello ground coffee sold in 250g packs. Consumers can determine whether their purchases are affected by checking the batch code and best before date printed on the packaging.

According to the authority, testing identified Ochratoxin A above the permitted maximum concentration in the implicated batch.

'The above batch of Bialetti Perfetto Moka Caramello ground coffee is being recalled due to the elevated level of Ochratoxin A,' the FSAI stated.

'Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.'

Retailers have been requested to remove the affected batch from sale and display recall notices at points of sale.

The warning identifies a particular batch rather than every product sold under the Bialetti name. The supplied notice does not establish whether other batches contain elevated levels of the toxin.

This distinction is important for customers who regularly purchase the brand. Checking the identifying information on individual packets is necessary before determining whether they fall within the recall.

The authority has not specified how many packets were distributed or identified the individual retailers that stocked the affected coffee.

Why Ochratoxin a in Bialetti Coffee Is Being Monitored

Ochratoxin A is a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by certain moulds. It can contaminate food products, particularly agricultural commodities exposed to conditions that encourage mould growth.

The substance has been associated with kidney damage and potential carcinogenic effects. However, the recall does not establish that consuming the affected coffee will cause cancer.

The FSAI explained that Ochratoxin A primarily develops after agricultural products have been harvested, particularly during storage.

'Ochratoxin A is a naturally occurring toxin produced by certain moulds,' the authority stated.

'Ochratoxin A mainly forms after harvest during the storage of crops and foodstuffs.'

The health warning distinguishes between immediate consumption risks and the possible consequences of prolonged exposure.

'Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, continuous consumption over a long period of time may pose a potential risk to health,' the FSAI stated.

'Therefore, exposure to Ochratoxin A needs to be minimised.'

The authority's assessment explains why the affected coffee is being withdrawn despite the absence of an identified immediate health threat.

The supplied notice does not disclose the precise concentration of Ochratoxin A detected in the product. It also provides no information about illnesses associated with the recalled batch.

What Customers Should Do if They Bought This Coffee

Customers who purchased the affected coffee have been instructed not to consume it, regardless of the authority's assessment of immediate health risks.

Instead, the FSAI advises consumers to dispose of the product or return it to the retailer where it was purchased. Customers returning the recalled coffee can receive a full refund.

Anyone uncertain whether their coffee is affected should check for batch code LC5 BD149T and the corresponding best before end date of 29 May 2027.

The instructions apply specifically to the identified batch, not every Bialetti coffee product.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at points of purchase.

Consumers who have already opened an affected packet should avoid further consumption. The FSAI's instructions remain to dispose of the coffee or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.