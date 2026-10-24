Mary Trump has claimed her uncle, former US president Donald Trump, was an 'entirely hands-off father' who developed a 'very odd attachment' to his daughter Ivanka as she grew older, based on what she says she witnessed during limited family gatherings.

The clinical psychologist and niece of Donald Trump made the remarks on a recent episode of 'The Rest Is Politics' podcast. An edited transcript, published on 22 October 2026, set out her recollections of his parenting style and his relationship with his children.

She emphasised that her account is based on personal memories from occasional visits and is not an independently verified record of events.

Mary, whose father was Donald Trump's late older brother Fred Trump Jr, told hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart that she mostly saw her younger cousins at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She said the age difference and infrequency of visits meant she had limited insight into their day-to-day family life.

She argued that this lack of constant contact shapes what she can say about her uncle's parenting. Her impressions, she said, come from sporadic encounters at family holidays rather than a continuous view of the household.

Mary Trump's Account of Donald Trump's Parenting

Mary said in the transcript that Donald Trump's children belonged to a different generation from her own. She recalled seeing them chiefly during family holidays, then described her uncle as a hands-off father with little interest in his children.

She also said she saw no real emotional connection, particularly with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. These are her observations and conclusions, not accounts from the children themselves.

Mary did not outline a routine of missed events or give examples of day-to-day parenting. The transcript records her broad assessment, but not details that would establish how often Donald Trump was present in his children's lives. Nor does it include interviews with his children or other relatives confirming her description.

Her comments about the older sons were part of a wider explanation of family dynamics. Mary said Fred Trump Sr. expected toughness from his sons and regarded kindness, empathy and sensitivity as weaknesses.

She described her father, Fred Jr., as kind and sensitive. Mary said Donald had his older brother as an 'object lesson' in what not to become.

That is Mary's reading of events within her family. In the transcript, she linked her uncle's behaviour to lessons she believed he learned from his father. She did not present documentation or independent testimony to establish that this upbringing caused the parenting style she described.

Mary's Recollection of Ivanka and Their 'Very Odd Attachment'

Mary's comments about Ivanka were more specific, though still grounded in her own recollection. She said her uncle's relationship with his daughter seemed to change as Ivanka grew older. Mary called it a 'very odd attachment' and added that she could not say it was paternal.

She recalled Ivanka sitting on her father's lap when Mary was present. Mary said she could not explain the behaviour and found it 'odd and off-putting.'

The transcript does not describe a specific act of misconduct. It records Mary's reaction to what she says she saw, rather than an independently substantiated finding about the relationship.

Mary did not allege sexual misconduct in the transcript. She described the closeness as uncomfortable but did not say what she believed it meant. The published materials do not include Ivanka's perspective on the scenes.

How and When Mary Trump Shared Her Account

The episode appeared on 18 October. Four days later, Mary published her own transcript, marked as edited for clarity, flow and length. Readers can consult the version she released, though it is not a full, unedited record of the conversation.

The Blast published its account on 23 October, drawing attention to Mary's description of her uncle's parenting and his relationship with Ivanka. It also revisited a scene from Mary's 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, via The Mercury News. That earlier passage was not new evidence from the podcast discussion.

The published materials do not include a response from Donald Trump or Ivanka Trump to Mary's latest comments. Her claims remain a personal account of family encounters she said were limited mainly to holiday gatherings.