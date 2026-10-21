Body-language specialist Chris Pardoe has questioned the warmth of an exchange between Melania Trump and Donald Trump during a White House ceremony in Washington on Monday, 19 October 2026.

His assessment followed footage of the president kissing the first lady's cheek before holding and patting her hand.

The moment occurred after Trump, 80, signed an executive order intended to improve women's health research. Melania, 56, had joined him in the Rose Garden to promote an initiative she championed.

The apparent turn of Melania's head as her husband leaned towards her was reported at the time by IBTimes UK. Pardoe's subsequent comments offer an interpretation of the hand gesture, rather than evidence of what either Trump was feeling.

Melania Trump Hand Gesture Draws Body-Language Expert's Scrutiny

The couple were posing for photographs when Trump leaned towards the first lady. She appeared to turn her head, and he kissed her cheek. The president then took her hand and patted it, an exchange captured in footage shared online.

Speaking to The Irish Star, Pardoe focused on Melania's apparent lack of a physical response. 'There's no squeeze back, no softening in the face, no lean in,' he said. He called the moment one-sided, arguing that Trump initiated the contact while his wife's hand remained still.

Pardoe also suggested that the person who begins physical contact can appear dominant in a formal setting. He described Trump's hand-patting gesture as potentially 'paternalistic,' a judgement about how the movement might look rather than a finding about the president's intentions.

The distinction matters. A movement captured on camera cannot reveal whether either person felt comfortable, affectionate or irritated. Nor can a few seconds of footage establish anything about their marriage.

Images from elsewhere in the same ceremony complicate any suggestion that the first lady consistently avoided affection. A photograph credited to Ron Sachs/Pool/Sipa USA and distributed through Reuters Connect shows the president and first lady sharing a kiss. Other coverage also shows them holding hands.

Pardoe acknowledged that interpreting Melania's expressions was not straightforward. He described her face during the signing as composed, referring to a 'poker face,' but conceded that such a look might suggest discomfort or simply professionalism in front of photographers.

He also contrasted the gesture with a smile she reportedly gave while speaking to a staff member. Even then, he warned against treating an expression as proof of emotion. 'A public smile isn't a window into her private feelings,' he said.

Pardoe ultimately characterised the hand gesture as lacking warmth, although his interpretation does not establish the couple's private feelings.

Melania Trump Women's Health Order Sets a 90-Day Deadline

While the personal interaction drew attention, the ceremony had a policy purpose. Trump's executive order, titled 'Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life', establishes a White House Women's Health Task Force and directs the creation of a Women's Health Division at the National Institutes of Health.

Under the order, the NIH division must be established within 90 days. It will work with the existing Office of Research on Women's Health to coordinate studies, improve diagnosis and treatment, and increase the participation of women and girls in clinical trials.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will co-chair the task force. The initiative covers conditions including heart disease, cancer, endometriosis, infertility and menopause.

Melania described the announcement as 'a transformative moment for women in America' in remarks published by the White House. She called for scientific innovation, affordable treatments and more open discussion of health issues that have long been considered taboo.

The order does not commit a specified amount of new money to research. Implementation is subject to available appropriations, and it revokes a 2024 women's health research order and a related 2023 memorandum issued under the Biden administration.

During the ceremony, Melania thanked her husband for signing the order. According to the account of the event, Trump told her, 'Great job. That's a great job.' She replied, 'Thank you. You too.'

Pardoe's reading remains one opinion about a brief exchange. The administration now faces a more measurable test, whether the promised NIH division is created within the specified period and what research support follows.