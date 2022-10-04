Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner are both fuming after unverified reports claimed that they are one of two teams who are under suspicion of exceeding the FIA spending cap that was imposed in 2021.

Various news outlets have been claiming to have information about the FIA review, and both Red Bull and Aston Martin are being accused of having spent more than the allowed budget. As such, the rumours have led to a clamor particularly from Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans to strip Verstappen of his maiden world championship title.

Each team was not allowed to spend more that 145 million euros last year, and Horner said that the reports claiming that Red Bull exceeded the budget are purely "fictitious."

Meanwhile, Verstappen reacted to those calling for him to be stripped of his title. "Let them keep their mouths shut, he said, as quoted on The Race. He then slammed those who have been fanning the flames about Red Bull's alleged overspending.

"I know where it comes from, so for me it's fine. Naturally there are other teams that have started talking without having information, which I think is a bit silly," he said.

Horner addressed the reports during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, and maintained that he is confident about the team's books. "I have absolute confidence in our submission," he said.

"It has gone through a process. It was in March, when it was fully signed off by our auditors. And we think we're comfortably within the limit," he added.

Horner also expressed his confidence in the FIA, but both he and Verstappen are aware that other teams will likely be pressuring the governing body to impose grave sanctions if they are found guilty of exceeding the budget cap.

There will be no precedent as the new regulations were only implemented in 2021. While the FIA did include possible disqualification in its list of sanctions, a hefty fine is more likely. The regulations are not black and white when it comes to the penalties, leaving some room for interpretation.

Needless to say, the FIA will need to tread carefully if they want to avoid another scandal like what happened in the final race in Abu Dhabi which handed Verstappen the world championship in the first place.